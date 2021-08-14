PEMBROKE — A former John A. Holmes High School student-athlete received a scholarship from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Anna Bass was named the recipient of the 2021 Newy Scruggs Endowed Sports Broadcasting Scholarship.
The university’s department of mass communication made the announcement on the social media platform Twitter on Thursday night.
Congratulations to scholarship recipient Anna Bass! And thanks, as always, to alumnus @newyscruggs pic.twitter.com/ZAERwwjzI8— UNCP Mass Comm (@UNCP_MassComm) August 12, 2021
Bass is a member of the UNCP women’s soccer team as a goalkeeper.
The Newy Scruggs Endowed Sports broadcasting scholarship is named after Newy Scruggs, who is a 1994 graduate of UNCP and is currently a sports television broadcaster in Dallas, Texas.
During her time at John A. Holmes High School, Bass played girls soccer, girls tennis, girls basketball and was a placekicker on the varsity football team.
ACES BOOSTERS
The John A. Holmes High School Aces Booster Club is partnering with Food Lion for a gift card program.
Individuals may purchase Food Lion gift cards through the Booster Club and Food Lion will donate 5% of the value to the Aces Boosters Club.
For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Cathy Hoggard at phoggard87@gmail.com or David Ray at dray@smithfield.com.
ECSU FOOTBALL
The Elizabeth City State University athletics department released the schedule for the Down East Viking Football Classic weekend in Rocky Mount.
Events begin Friday Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. with the DEVFC Golf Challenge at the Belmont Lake Golf Club.
Registration is required to compete.
ECSU admissions will have STEM Educational Day beginning at 9 a.m. at Rocky Mount Senior High School, Northern Nash High School at 11:30 a.m. and Nash Central High School at 2 p.m.
The athletics banquet will be held at the Rocky Mount Event Center beginning at 5 p.m.
An invitation is required to attend. Dewayne Washington is the keynote speaker.
A social event at the Doubletree Hotel is set for 7 p.m. Admission to the social event is to be determined.
Saturday, Sept. 4 events begin at 7 a.m. with a tailgate party at the Rocky Mount Athletic Complex.
The pregame ceremony begins at 3 p.m. with kickoff of the game between ECSU and Fayetteville State set for 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
Tickets are $25 each.
After the game, the ECSU and Fayetteville State bands will have a showcase at the complex.
A social event at the Doubletree Hotel is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Admission to the social event is to be determined.
For more information, go to www.ECSU.edu, www.ecsuvikings.com or call the ECSU ticket office at 252-335-3578 or the City of Rocky Mount at 252-972-1332.
NSU FOOTBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University senior defensive end De’Shaan Dixon was named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game. The 2021 game featured 106 total players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds of this year’s NFL Draft. The 106 figure represents 41 percent of all players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This year’s game will be held on Feb. 5, 2022 and broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN and NFL Network hosts a daily recap show each evening in primetime.
Dixon was recently voted to the preseason All-MEAC first team. As a junior in 2019, he was a third-team All-MEAC choice after leading all Spartan defensive linemen with 61 total tackles. Dixon also posted seven tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, and a team-leading seven quarterback hurries. He also deflected three passes and recovered one fumble, which he returned five yards for a touchdown in the win at North Carolina Central.
Dixon is vying to become just the second Spartan to ever be selected for the Senior Bowl. Former NSU All-American Lynden Trail, who played in the 2015 game, was the first. Dixon is one of just two MEAC players to make the initial watch list, along with South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant.