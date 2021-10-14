The Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team defeated Mid-Atlantic Christian University in three sets Wednesday inside of Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
With the win, ECSU improved to 17-3 overall, while MACU’s overall record is 1-16 on the season.
MEN’S GOLF
The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s golf team competed at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championship tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Penn State Blue Course in State College, Pennsylvania.
According to the USCAA, MACU placed 13th in the team competition as it shot 113-over-par 689 during two rounds of golf.
Bluefield State won the team championship by shooting 29-over-par 605.
St. Mary of the Woods was second at 32-over-par 608, while Johnson & Wales at Charlotte and Mississippi University for Women were tied for third at 34-over-par 610.
Bluefield State’s Jacob Gunther won the overall individual tournament competition by shooting 1-over-par 145 during two rounds of golf.
Teammate Douglas Nordlof and Logan Vernon of St. Mary of the Woods tied for second place at 2-over-par 146.
MACU’s John Baker shot the lowest score for the Mustangs during the tournament as he carded a 15-over-par 159 to place tied for 26th place with four other athletes.
MACU’s Chandler Wilkes placed tied for 53rd at 23-over-par 167, Jack Valachovic placed 74th with a 30-over-par 174, while Will Warren finished tied for 101st place with a 45-over-par 189.
A total of 121 athletes completed two rounds at the championship with one athlete not finishing the tournament.
FOOTBALL
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan University football team wraps up their homestand as the Hawks host Virginia Union in a CIAA Northern Division contest for Homecoming on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The nationally-ranked Hawks and Bulldogs had a defensive battle with a combined 279 yards of total offense. Chowan led with 167 yards of total offense. The defenses shined brightly for both teams as Chowan recorded five sacks on the day. Bowie State posted a defensive touchdown off two fumbles.
Chowan was held to a season-low three points, while the Hawks’ defense allowed only seven points in a 14-3 loss to Bowie State.
Chowan dropped their first game of the season moving to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in CIAA action. The Hawks will look to bounce back from being held to a mere three points after leading the country with a 51.2 points per game average. The Hawks continue to lead the CIAA in points per game with 43.3 points while allowing 19.0 points on defense.
Virginia Union enters the contest with a 3-3 overall record and a 2-1 record in the CIAA. The Panthers are coming off a shutout victory against Lincoln (32-0). VUU picked up their three wins this season against UVA-Lynchburg, Johnson C. Smith, and Lincoln, who are a combined 0-17.