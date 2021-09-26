WINSTON-SALEM — The Elizabeth City State University football team defeated Winston-Salem State 19-14 Saturday afternoon.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association game was played at Bowman Gray Stadium.
ECSU (1-3, 1-0 CIAA) led the majority of the conference matchup.
On their first offensive possession of the game, the Vikings drove 18 plays for 80 yards and ended the drive on a Kevin Caldwell 1-yard touchdown run.
Erik Mejia added the point-after-touchdown kick to extend the ECSU lead to 7-0 with four minutes, 51 seconds to play in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rams were set up for a score, but on second-and-goal from the ECSU 14-yard line, WSSU’s Cameron Davis fumbled the football and ECSU’s Gregory Miller recovered the fumble to end the Rams’ scoring threat with 6:50 in the quarter.
After the turnover, the Vikings moved the ball and ended the drive on a Caldwell connection with Cameron Saunders for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 in the quarter.
WSSU (0-3, 0-1 CIAA) of the CIAA South Division blocked the Vikings PAT kick attempt.
Both teams traded interceptions late in the half as ECSU’s Elijah Baliff intercepted a Cameron Lewis pass.
Moments later, Caldwell was intercepted by WSSU’s Deiontae Jones.
ECSU of the CIAA North Division took a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Winston-Salem State scored in the third quarter on a Lewis 1-yard touchdown run with 9:44 in the quarter to trim the deficit to 13-7.
The Rams scoring drive was set up by an intercepted pass on defense.
ECSU defensive back Taeyonn Reynolds intercepted a Rams pass at the WSSU 24-yard line set up the ECSU offense in the fourth quarter.
The drive would end on a Caldwell 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Joyner with 8:23 remaining. The score increased the ECSU lead to 19-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, ECSU kicked the ball out of bounds for a penalty. The ball was placed at midfield for the WSSU offense.
The Rams wasted little time as Andrew Hayes ended the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:45 remaining to trim the ECSU lead to 19-14.
The Vikings were able to maintain possession of the ball for more than four minutes before they punted the ball back to WSSU with 1:16 remaining in the game.
The Rams started the drive at their own 22-yard line, but the Vikings ended the game on a Baliff interception with seconds remaining.
Caldwell completed 20-of-38 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns passes, three interceptions and was sacked three times.
Melvin Smalls, Jr. led the Vikings with 51 rushing yards. ECSU rushed for 87 yards in the game.
Zion Riddick had six catches for 43 yards, while Saunders had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Miller paced ECSU with eight total tackles and a forced fumble, while Baliff had six total tackles with an interception and a pass break up.
Lewis completed 9-of-23 passes for 69 yards, no touchdowns with three interceptions and a sack.
Davis led the Rams with 80 rushing yards on 18 rushes, while Hayes followed with 75 rushing yards on nine carries.
Winston-Salem State ended the game with 203 rushing yards.
Alex Cabrera led WSSU with five catches for 41 yards. Kalen Allen led the Rams with nine total tackles.
Up next, ECSU returns to Roebuck Stadium in Elizabeth City as it hosts CIAA Southern Division foe Livingstone College on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Chowan 59, Saint Augustine's 12: The Chowan football team continues to turn heads as the Hawks accomplished a feat that has not been done within the program since September 29, 1984, and that is to go 4-0 on the season with a 59-12 thrashing of St. Augustine's in the CIAA opener on Saturday in Raleigh.
Chowan quarterback Bryce Witt accounted for eight total touchdowns with four passing and four rushing touchdowns on the afternoon. Witt tossed for 210 yards through the air and 29 yards on the ground.
Tyrek McNeil rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 19 carries. Laurence King hauled in eight receptions for 62 yards and three touchdowns.
Imeek Watkins had six receptions and one touchdown.
The Chowan defense recorded eight sacks on the day led by Isaac Anderson with 2.0 sacks. Gilberto Ortiz and Jamae Blank notched 1.5 sacks.
J'Vin Farmer recorded an interception for 46 yards and recovered a fumble. Connor O'Brien forced a fumble.
The defense held St. Augustine's rushing attack to negative 20 yards and a mere 163 yards of total offense.
Chowan will look to move further into the record books as the Hawks host Winston-Salem State in a CIAA Cross-divisional contest on Saturday, Oct. 2 under the lights.
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
— Chowan University athletics