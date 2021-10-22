The Elizabeth City State University football team hosts Chowan University Saturday inside Roebuck Stadium on the campus of ECSU.
Kickoff of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division game is set for 1:30 p.m.
Audio of Saturday’s game is expected to be aired live on the radio on WRVS-FM 89.9 in the Elizabeth City area.
A video broadcast of the contest is also expected to be streamed live at www.theCIAASN.com.
The game coincides with homecoming festivities at ECSU.
ECSU (2-5, 2-2 CIAA) enters the game following a 17-14 loss to Lincoln (Pa.) in Pennsylvania on Oct. 16.
Chowan (5-2, 2-2 CIAA) enters the CIAA game after a 38-31 home loss to Virginia Union on Oct. 16.
According to ECSU athletic director George Bright during an interview on the “Around the Town with Hez Brown” radio show on WRVS-FM 89.9 that aired on Thursday, some members of the 1971 Elizabeth City State football team that won the 1971 CIAA football championship were invited to attend Saturday’s game.
This year marks 50 years since the 1971 team won the CIAA football championship.
Norfolk State at Howard
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State football team (4-2) looks to extend its winning streak to five games Saturday when it opens MEAC play at Howard (2-4, 1-0). Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and re-broadcast the same evening at 10:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
NSU won its fourth straight game last Saturday, a 42-14 Homecoming victory over Virginia Lynchburg at Dick Price Stadium.
NSU quarterback Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for one.
The Spartans held VUL to 184 total yards and forced two turnovers, a pair of interceptions by R.J. Coles and Brandon Savage.
Justin Smith caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season and four different Spartans rushed for a score.
Howard leads the series with NSU 18-8, with three NSU wins vacated.
The Spartans won the last meeting in convincing fashion, 49-21, in 2019 at Greene Stadium in D.C.
Carter passed for 377 yards and four scores, tying a career high, and rushed for 56 yards and two more TDs.
The Spartans rolled up 649 yards of total offense, second-most in school history.
Wake Forest at Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army is at the end of a two-game stretch that’s as tough as it gets for a service academy.
The Black Knights (4-2) host No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0) on Saturday, a week after losing at Wisconsin by six points in a game decided by a late Army turnover.
The Demon Deacons are just the third ranked team this century to travel to West Point, and despite the 20-14 loss to the Badgers, Army coach Jeff Monken liked what he saw in the second half in the hostile environment.
“To go toe-to-toe with a team like Wisconsin is really encouraging for our football team, and knowing that we truly did have a chance to win the football game, I think that was positive,” Monken said. “I think it’s really positive that our guys, they don’t see it as a moral victory. They were sorely disappointed. They fully intended and expected to win the game. Our guys were mad that we didn’t find a way.”
Wake Forest is emerging from a bye week with the program’s first 6-0 record since 1944 – nine years before the Atlantic Coast Conference was formed – and its first 4-0 start in the ACC.
The Demon Deacons are coming off an overtime win at Syracuse that ended on A.T. Perry’s 22-yard scoring catch to cap a three-TD day. It was the second game this year they won on a late score, going back to a home win over Louisville on a field goal.
Wake Forest finds itself as the front-runner in a league race that is far more wide open than usual, with six-time reigning champion Clemson stumbling at North Carolina State and looking nothing like the offensive machine of recent years.
Coach Dave Clawson said the Demon Deacons are enjoying the moment but not getting lost in it. Defensive lineman Miles Fox sensed the same during the open weekend.
“Usually, it’s the younger guys kind of messing around a bit, getting complacent,” Fox said. “But everyone is locked in and we’re at a really good place right now.”
North Carolina State at Miami (Fla.)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami has never gone through something quite like this.
Back-to-back losses, each by three points or less, and both coming when the Hurricanes had the ball inside the opponents’ red zone with a chance to tie or win the game in the final seconds. In nearly a century of football at Miami, that’s never happened.
Until now.
A season that started with high expectations for the Hurricanes has turned into a salvage operation, and Miami (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will seek to avoid its worst start in nearly half a century when it plays host to No. 18 North Carolina State (5-1, 2-0) on Saturday night.
“It will be an important week for us to fix some things that are ailing us,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “I can’t fault our effort, our heart, our mental toughness, but there are some obvious things that we’ve got to get corrected to give ourselves a chance to win these games.”
The Hurricanes are coming off a 30-28 loss to Virginia where a would-be-gamewinning field goal bounced off the left upright on the final play, and a 45-42 loss at North Carolina where Miami got to the Tar Heels’ 16-yard line before turning the ball over with six seconds remaining.
With that, it marked just the third time in Miami history that consecutive games were lost by three points or less. It happened in each of the last three contests of the 1984 season, all by exactly two points — including Boston College’s “Hail Flutie” game — and happened in consecutive weeks against Florida State and LSU in 1966.
Those games, though, didn’t end the way Miami had to accept defeat in its last two games, with the Hurricanes having the ball and on the doorstep in the final moments.
“Obviously, their record at 2-4 is not impressive,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “But they’re playing a lot better than I expected to see on tape. … They’re scoring a lot of points, they’re very fast on the perimeter.”
The Hurricanes beat N.C. State 44-41 on the road last season, a game where Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King was brilliant: 430 yards, five touchdown passes, including a 54-yarder to Mike Harley to put Miami ahead for good with 2:43 remaining.
King is injured and out for the season, so the Wolfpack will see Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback on Saturday. Diaz has raved about how Van Dyke has handled adverse situations, and more of them are likely coming this week against one of the ACC’s top defenses.
“We played them last year and played about as bad as we can play on defense,” Doeren said. “I know that side of the ball remembers that game and has a bad taste in its mouth.”