NORFOLK, Va. — The Elizabeth City State University football team lost to Norfolk State 63-26 Saturday night inside William Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University.
The contest was a non-conference meeting between old Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals.
As expected, it was a one sided contest between the higher tier NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (Division I-AA) Norfolk State and the NCAA Division II Elizabeth City State.
The host Spartans had the advantage with more athletic and physically larger players.
Norfolk State has multiple players on its roster that previously played for Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I-A) programs.
NSU (1-2) didn’t wait long to score.
On the first offensive play of the game, Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter connected with Justin Smith on a 55-yard pass into ECSU territory.
The drive ended with a Kevin Johnson 2-yard touchdown run. Josh Nardone made the point after touchdown kick to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
Nardone made nine point-after-touchdown kicks in the win.
The first quarter was a microcosm for the ECSU offense in the game: difficulty establishing drives and running the football, but having success, at times, in the passing game.
Following two touchdown passes by Carter to increase the NSU advantage to 21-0, the Vikings ended the scoreless drought.
ECSU quarterback Kevin Caldwell took the snap from center, faked a pass to a short route then went deep to Brandon Joyner.
Caldwell connected with Joyner — a listed 6-foot-3, 180 pound wide receiver — who sprinted by NSU defenders for a 71-yard touchdown.
Erik Mejia added the PAT kick to trim the deficit to 21-7 with 5:20 to go in the first quarter.
The ECSU defense faced a difficult task against the Spartan passing offense, which featured multiple big target receivers.
The Spartans were also able to run the ball.
The Vikings (0-3) were able to slow down the Spartans in the first quarter as the Vikings forced and recovered two fumbles.
Both fumble recoveries were inside Viking territory.
On the first fumble, Raevon Freeman forced the fumble after an NSU pass completion. The fumble was recovered by ECSU’s Taeyonn Reynolds.
The second fumble was forced on a sack of Carter by Freeman. ECSU defensive lineman Jarvis Higgins-Simmons recovered the football.
Norfolk State added 14 points in the second quarter to take a 35-7 lead at halftime.
The Spartans scored 28-second half points to set a record for points scored in a game as an NCAA Division I program.
Norfolk State was a member of the CIAA from the 1960s to the mid-1990s. NSU then began play in Division I-AA (FCS).
After the game, ECSU head coach Anthony Jones had a measured perspective on his team’s effort and execution.
“The effort was there. From what I saw on the field, I was proud of our effort,” Jones said. “Execution, across the board, no it wasn’t. We made some mistakes. When you are playing against guys who are a little more athletic and gifted than you are; when you make a small mistake, it shows up big. That’s what happened on the scoreboard.”
Carter completed 23-of-30 passes for 353 yards and five touchdown passes. J.J. Davis led the Spartans with 121 rushing yards, and two rushing scores.
Smith paced NSU with 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Marcque Ellington had 34 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
NSU had 322 rushing yards in the game.
ECSU scored 19 points in the fourth quarter that featured Caldwell touchdown passes to Zion Riddick (16 yards), Cameron Saunders (15 yards) and Josiah Hayes (36 yards).
The ECSU offense struggled running the ball with -49 rushing yards and surrendering eight sacks.
Jones noted four of the five ECSU starting offensive linemen are freshmen.
“There are going to be mistakes,” Jones said. “They are going to take their lumps now. In due time, they will be better and we will be better as a team for that.”
The coach appreciated his offensive line did not quit.
“They kept working, they kept working and towards the end, we found success,” Jones said. “We got in the end zone four times.”
Caldwell completed 26-of-38 passes for 339 yards with four touchdown passes.
“Caldwell did a great job,” Jones said.
The coach added the coaching staff worked with Caldwell on how to throw the football.
“You just don’t line up and throw it to the receiver,” Jones said. “There is a way you throw the ball and we worked on that this week. He took heed to that.”
The coach noted Caldwell was able to apply what was taught in practices before the game and executed the plan, for the most part, against the Spartans.
Joyner led ECSU with four catches for 107 receiving yards, Saunders followed with 94 yards, Riddick had 70 yards and Hayes had 48 yards.
De’Abrie Smith, a quarterback, started the first two games of the season for the Vikings. Smith did not play against Norfolk State, but was in full uniform on the ECSU sideline.
According to Jones, Smith had mentioned an issue with a lower body injury leading up to the game against NSU.
Jones noted Smith missed multiple days of practice leading up to the game.
The coach added late in the week, Smith acknowledged that he felt he could play against the Spartans, but Jones said it was too late in preparation to have Smith play against NSU.
The Viking defense recovered five fumbles in the game.
Jones acknowledged the importance of getting stops on defense, like the two fumble recoveries in the first quarter.
“Whenever we can stop a team from scoring with turnovers, that’s a big thing for us,” Jones said. “We won the turnover battle. Now we have to win the technical battles on every play; as far as making tackles, coming off of blocks, blocking and things of that sort.”
Reynolds, a defensive back, paced ECSU with 10 total tackles with a forced fumble and a pass break up. Freeman led ECSU with two sacks to go with six total tackles. Javon Rodriquez had eight total tackles.
Tyler Long led Norfolk State with six total tackles, while Sage Beuchert-Irvine and Chris Myers both had two sacks each for the Spartans.
ECSU begins CIAA play this Saturday, Sept. 25 on the road in Winston-Salem against Winston-Salem State (0-2).