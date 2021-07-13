The Elizabeth City State University men’s basketball team is set to play one of college basketball’s most accomplished programs this winter.
The Vikings are set to travel to Chapel Hill to play the University of North Carolina in an exhibition game Nov. 5.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill released the date of the contest as part of a release of its non-conference scheduled Tuesday morning on its website and on its social media pages.
“Let’s flood the Dean Dome with #VikingPride!” ECSU head men’s basketball coach Shawn Walker said in a post on his Twitter account Tuesday.
ECSU did not play during the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 2019-20 campaign, the Vikings posted a 12-17 overall record.
According to UNC records, the matchup in November will be the first meeting between the programs.