A former Northeastern High School football player has earned his keep with the North Carolina A&T State University football team.
Aaron Harris, a redshirt freshman defensive back for the Aggies, has played in three game this season.
Against North Carolina Central on Sept. 25, Harris recored his first college interception and added a tackle to help the host Aggies defeat the rival Eagles 37-14.
According to North Carolina A&T State team statistics, Harris played against Furman and Duke earlier this season.
North Carolina A&T State is an NCAA Division I (Football Championship Subdivision) football program.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth City State’s Elizabeth Kellum was named the CIAA Food Lion Setter of the Week.
The conference made the announcement Tuesday.
According to the CIAA, Kellum earns her second consecutive weekly honor, and third overall, after putting up 71 assists while adding 36 digs on defense over three games. She recorded her second triple-double of the season with 36 assists, 13 digs, and 10 blocks in ECSU’s win over Emory & Henry.
Kellum and the Vikings went 3-0 on the week and have won seven straight matches as of September 26.
ECSU’s Jada Rouse was named the league’s rookie of the week.
According to the association, Rouse is the CIAA’s top rookie for the second straight week after posting 33 kills, 27 digs and four service over three matches. She recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 10 kills and 12 digs against Virginia Union along with 16 kills and 12 digs against Emory & Henry. Rouse helped ECSU finish 3-0 for the week and has been a key contributor in the Vikings seven-match win streak (as of Sunday).
ECSU defeated Bowie State on Monday to extend its winning streak to eight consecutive matches.
MEN’S SOCCER
Glen Hernandez of Mount Olive and Toby Sims of Chowan have been tabbed as the Conference Carolinas men’s soccer weekly award winners.
The conference made the announcement Tuesday.
According to the conference, Sims — a graduate student from Tuxford, England — anchored the defense last week for Chowan in wins over Queens and Emmanuel. In addition, the All-American defender continued his strong two-way prowess on the 2021 fall season by scoring three goals. He logged a total of 198 minutes on the pitch last week, which included scoring a goal and limiting the high-powered Queens offense to just one goal in Chowan’s 2-1 double overtime victory on Sept. 22. He closed out his week by playing all 90 minutes and scoring two goals while also leading a defense that held Emmanuel to just three shots in a 3-0 conference shutout victory on Saturday, Sept. 25.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chowan’s Sabrina Henderson and Allison Traub of Chowan took home Conference Carolinas women’s soccer weekly honors for the week ending Sept. 26.
The conference made the announcement Tuesday.
Henderson was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Traub collected Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
A senior midfielder from Lake Mary, Florida, Henderson was instrumental in getting the Hawks their first two wins of the season as she scored four goals and added two assists on the week. She began the week with three goals and an assist on nine shots in a 4-0 win over Francis Marion and added one goal and one assist in a 2-0 win over Erskine. Henderson put 70 percent of her 10 shots on frame on the week.
Not to be outdone, Traub, a junior goalkeeper from Hamilton, Virginia, played all 180 minutes in net for the Hawks and made 13 saves in a pair of shutouts. She stopped six shots in the win over Francis Marion and seven against Erskine.