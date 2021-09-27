A former Northeastern High School football player was recognized by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Monday.
Deandre Proctor, who is a freshman wide receiver on the Saint Augustine’s University football team, was named the CIAA Food Lion Rookie of the Week.
According to the CIAA, Proctor caught a pass from D’ontre Gilliard and took it 92 yards for a touchdown against Chowan. It is the second-longest scoring play in the CIAA this season. The freshman from Elizabeth City also recorded a tackle.
A trio of Chowan players were recognized as running back Tyrek McNeil was selected as the offensive back of the week, Bryce Witt as the quarterback of the week and Bryson Gibson as offensive lineman of the week.
According to the league, McNeil ran for a career-high 179 yards on 19 carries, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. The sophomore from Greensboro also caught two passes for 10 yards in the Hawks 59-12 win over Saint Augustine’s.
Witt earns his second straight weekly honor after accounting for eight touchdowns (four passing, four rushing) in Chowan’s 59-12 win over Saint Augustine’s. The junior signal caller completed 24 of 34 passes for 240 yards while also rushing for 29 yards. Witt has a CIAA-best 20 total touchdowns (15 passing, five rushing) on the season while also leading the league with 1150 passing yards.
Gibson led an offensive line that helped Chowan put 550 yards of total offense, including 310 yards rushing, in their win over Saint Augustine’s. The Hawks offense scored a season-high 59 points, most in the CIAA this season, and averaged 7.1 yards per play.
Elizabeth City State’s Elijah Baliff was named the league’s defensive back of the week. According to the CIAA, Baliff registered six tackles, including five solo stops, in ECSU’s 19-14 win over Winston-Salem State. The junior defender also recorded two interceptions, including one on WSSU’s final drive that clinched the win.
Other award winners from Week 4: Charles Hall (receiver of the week, Virginia Union), Tyrone Fisher (linebacker of the week, Virginia State), Adonte Braxton (defensive lineman of the week, Virginia State), Kwincy Hall (special teams player of the week, Bowie State).