ESPN and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) have announced a multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, enhancing ESPN’s college sports portfolio and coverage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with the addition of the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
ESPNU will carry both CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship Games, while all 22 games of both tournaments will be available on an ESPN platform through at least 2024.
The new agreement marks the first time both men’s and women’s tournaments will have expanded coverage on ESPN platforms. An ESPN platform last carried the men’s tournament in 2017 and women’s event in 2012.
The 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will take place February 22-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md. The men’s tournament is celebrating its 76th year, while it will be the 47th edition of the women’s tournament.
“We are excited to carry the men’s and women’s CIAA basketball tournament on ESPN platforms adding to our expansive conference tournament coverage and commitment to HBCU sports,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions. “The CIAA tournament is more than just a basketball event, it is an incredible cultural gathering with past, present and future hall of famers and legendary coaches. We are so honored to be able to tell its story.”
“Teaming up with ESPN to showcase the rich legacy of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments across their digital platforms is right where we want to be in terms of exposure of our championship,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “This relationship properly aligns with our strategic plan to enhance the visibility and experience of our student-athletes, coaches, member institutions, and the CIAA community, including our fans and alumni. I am excited to renew our relationship with ESPN.”
FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced its Food Lion CIAA Football Weekly honors for Week 7 on Monday.
Imeek Watkins was named CIAA Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the Hawks’ first possession. The return broke the school record and tied the NCAA record. Watkins totaled four returns for 174 yards in the return game while catching seven passes for 87 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth City State’s Jada Rouse was named the CIAA Food Lion Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.
According to the CIAA, Rouse, a freshman outside hitter, had 44 kills on offense and 57 digs on defense along with seven service aces over four matches. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native also recorded three double-doubles on the week as she helped ECSU to a 3-1 record with wins over Claflin, Winston-Salem State, and Johnson C. Smith.