Anthony Jones wanted to build the Elizabeth City State University football program into a winning program.
Jones had the track record of rebuilding a Division II college football program at Morehouse College into a winner in the late 1990s.
Following his time at Morehouse, he had success at NCAA Division I (Football Championship Subdivision or Division I-AA) Alabama A&M University for 12 seasons.
Jones told The Daily Advance in an interview Monday night he believes he did not have enough resources from the Elizabeth City State University administration to make the Vikings a winner on the football field.
Jones was let go by ECSU Monday after three seasons leading the program in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
ECSU did not field a football team during the scheduled 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones ended his tenure with the Vikings with a 6-23 overall record.
Jones told The Daily Advance he wanted to thank ECSU chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon for providing him the opportunity to coach again and to lead ECSU’s football program.
Jones noted he had too many responsibilities to get the job done at ECSU.
According to Jones, he was the only full-time coach on the ECSU coaching staff and regularly worked more than 90 hours a week.
Jones added there were some elements he could not delegate to his assistant coaches because they were part-time coaches.
Jones noted he wanted to hire additional coaches, but the compensation packages he was approved to offer to candidates led to some declining to join the ECSU coaching staff.
“If they want to have a serious program, they are going to have to make some serious changes,” Jones said of ECSU.
Jones was hired as ECSU’s head football coach in April 2018.
Jones noted that when he took over the ECSU football program, the program was in bad shape.
“This program was gutted before I stepped on campus,” Jones said.
Because of Jones’ late hire, ECSU did not have a spring practice period before the 2018 season.
According to Jones, when he took over, the program had less than 50 players, but he was able to get the roster number over 75 before his first season.
Although Jones acknowledged wanting to walk away from the job, he felt he needed to finish the job at ECSU.
“I put forth the best effort that I could,” Jones said. “With what I had, I couldn’t make enough improvements.”
According to Jones’ contract that was obtained by The Daily Advance from ECSU in 2018, Jones was paid $45,000 as an academic advisor and $55,000 as the head football coach for a total of $100,000 per year.
Jones believes during his tenure at ECSU, the football program was one the lowest paid scholarship programs in the country.
Most of ECSU’s recruiting during Jones’ tenure was conducted via the internet with the coach noting he made just a handful of recruiting trips because of the lack of funding.
His assistant coaches did make some recruiting trips.
Jones stressed that he is not trying to degrade the university or anyone, but he wanted to be honest about his tenure in Elizabeth City.
Jones hopes ECSU gives its next head football coach the resources needed to be successful.
“You can’t ask a person to go into a situation completely out-manned [and] out-financed and expect them to be successful,” Jones said.
Jones added that in order for any college football program to be successful, a financial commitment for recruitment, a staff that can recruit and players who want to be part of the program are required.
“You can’t have a walk-on program,” Jones said. “That’s basically what I had.”
A walk-on is a student-athlete who has a roster spot on a team, but doesn’t receive an athletic financial aid package from the university.
The walk-on athlete has to pay its own tuition and fees along with housing to attend the university.
University fees and tuition can be paid either by need-based federal grant programs, student loans or the student pays out of pocket.
Even though ECSU participates in the NC Promise program, which limits tuition for an in-state resident student to $500 per semester or out-of-state resident student tuition to $2,500 per semester, the other fees added up.
Unlike NCAA Division I football (Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision), where athletes can receive full scholarships to cover tuition and fees, at the Division II level, many athletes receive partial athletic financial aid scholarships from the university.
Jones said when the NC Promise program was enacted at ECSU, the football program lost more than 60 percent of its athletic scholarship money.
“That was hard to overcome,” Jones said.
ECSU began participating in the NC Promise program in fall 2018.
Athletic scholarship money that was allocated to the ECSU football program was similar to the basketball programs.
At the NCAA Division II level, football normally has around 40 to 50 scholarship players, while basketball could have around six to 10 scholarship players per team.
Jones noted by the end of his tenure at ECSU, he was tired.
“We won three games this season without an offensive line coach,” Jones said.
The Vikings started four players who were either freshmen or sophomores on the five-man offensive line during the 2021 season.
The stress of essentially rebuilding the team after every season also became too much for Jones.
“You can’t give a lot of scholarship money, so kids are leaving the program at a rapid rate,” Jones said.
Jones noted if ECSU wants the attrition rate within the football program to stop, the university has to make changes.
In terms of facilities, Jones acknowledged that ECSU’s facilities are not that bad.
The coach said he met with the players following ECSU’s 79-6 season-ending loss to Bowie State on Saturday to conclude a 3-7 campaign.
The meeting on Sunday was described as a farewell to the players.
“I wished them well,” Jones said.
On Monday, Jones was notified by ECSU about his employment status with the university.
Jones was appreciative of his time in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and noted he met some great people while here.
Although Jones, 61, did not rule out the possibility of coaching again, he noted he was able to relax Monday for the first time in some time. The coach added he was able to watch the news and take in the sun set.
“I’m relieved,” Jones said. “I feel like I had a burden lifted off my shoulders. There was nothing else I could do.”