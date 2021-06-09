A former member of the Northeastern High School football team won a national championship.
Caleb Brickhouse, a punter and placekicker, helped the No. 1 ranked Hutchinson Community College football team win the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national championship Saturday.
Brickhouse, a freshman with the Blue Dragons, helped the team secure a 29-27 victory against No. 2 Snow College on June 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
According to the Hutchinson Community College athletics website, Brickhouse had an important 32-yard punt that pinned Snow College at their own 11-yard line.
In the championship game, Brickhouse punted five times for 170 yards. He had a 34 yard per punt average and had two punts land inside the 20-yard line.
His longest punt of the game was 41 yards for the Blue Dragons (8-0).
Brickhouse completed his eight-game spring 2021 season with 29 punts for a 36.7 yard per punt average, nine kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, seven fair catches by opponents, no blocked punt attempts and four touch backs.
Hutchinson Community College is located in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Brickhouse is set to continue his college football career at NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (Division I-AA) program the University of Northern Colorado.
CHOWAN FOOTBALL
MURFREESBORO — Excitement is building as Chowan football is a mere three months away from kick-off in the 2021 season after playing their last contest on November 9, 2019.
Head Coach Mark Hall and team saw their 2020 season wiped away because of the pandemic after going 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the CIAA in 2019. The Hawks under Hall went 2-2 in the final four games of the season. Although the changing of the guard happened after the 2019 season, Coach Hall starting his second season as head coach will roam the sidelines on September 2 in his first action as head coach.
Chowan opens the 2021 season on the road against South Atlantic Conference member Mars Hill on Thursday, September 2.
The Lions went 1-2 during the spring season within conference only action. Mars Hill went 5-6 overall during the 2019 season. This match-up marks the first between the two schools on the gridiron.
The Hawks will then travel to Tusculum to take on the 2020-21 South Atlantic Spring Champions, Tusculum, on September 11. The Pioneers went 4-1 during the spring adding a major boost at the quarterback position as graduate transfer Rogan Wells averaged 370.4 yards per game through the air for the Pioneers. Wells transferred to Tusculum after leading Valdosta State to a 28-3 overall and a 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship.
Fans will be able to catch the Hawks at home on September 18 against newly formed Erskine. The Flying Fleet rejuvenated their program after a 70 year hiatus to go 1-5 during the spring. Erskine was on the Hawks’ schedule for 2020 before the shutdown.
Chowan will open up CIAA cross-divisional action against St. Augustine’s on September 25 in Raleigh. The Falcons posted a 2-8 overall record and a 2-5 mark in the CIAA South in 2019. SAU also went through a coaching change as David Bowser, former assistant coach at Fayetteville State took over the reins prior to the 2020 season. The Falcons hold a 1-3 record against Chowan, but the Hawks won the last meeting 49-0 in 2015.
To open up the month of October, Chowan will welcome Winston-Salem State to town for the first time since 2014. Chowan won the last meeting in 2015 in Winston-Salem, 27-24. The Rams posted a 4-6 overall record and a 3-4 mark in CIAA Southern division play.
CIAA Northern Divisional play begins with Bowie State (October 9) and Virginia Union (October 16) with the match up against VUU being homecoming for the Hawks.
The final two road games of the season will see the Hawks travel to Elizabeth City State and Virginia State. Chowan picked up wins against the Vikings and Trojans the last time on the road.
Chowan will host Lincoln on November 6 for Senior Day and Hall of Fame to wrap up the regular season.
— Chowan University athletics
NSU BASEBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State baseball program will holds its 12th annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 3, at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course in Portsmouth.
The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Florida best ball is the format. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the morning of the tournament, and the driving range opens at 9:30 a.m. Dinner and awards will follow at 4 p.m.
All proceeds after expenses will benefit for the Norfolk State baseball program, which is coming off its first-ever MEAC championship and NCAA Regional appearance.
For more information or to secure your spot, contact Elverett Gregg, tournament chairperson, at (757) 468-4147; or Joyce Gregg, NSU baseball booster club president, at (757) 408-1242.
— Norfolk State University athletics