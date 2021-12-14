Former Elizabeth City State University player and assistant coach Marcus Hilliard was named the Vikings' head football coach Tuesday.
Hilliard was a four-year football letterman for the Vikings from 2001-04 and was an ECSU assistant coach for 14 seasons, the last eight as defensive coordinator before leaving the program after the 2017 season.
Hilliard, a native of Goldsboro, has spent the last four season at Virginia Union University in Richmond where he was the assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Hilliard's parents and other family members, along with friends and former players and teammates, welcomed Hilliard back to campus during a press conference where he was introduced as head coach by Athletic Director George Bright and Chancellor Karrie Dixon.
"I'm back and I am ready," Hilliard said. "It's an exciting time and I can't wait. I appreciate the opportunity and I am ready to get to work."
Hilliard replaces former head coach Anthony Jones, who parted ways with ECSU last month. Last season, Jones led ECSU to a 3-7 overall record a 1-5 finish in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's northern division after his third season and fourth year at the helm of the Vikings football program. Jones compiled a 6-23 overall record in three seasons after being named head coach on April 2, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIAA canceled the 2020 season.
Hilliard acknowledge that rebuilding the Vikings football program will take time, especially with a roster this past season that was dominated by freshmen.
'It's not going to be quick and I know that it is going to be a challenge," Hilliard said. "It is going to be a process. But I guarantee you we are going to get it done. I'm ready to build the foundation."
Bright said ECSU received 66 applications for the head football coaching position and more than 100 emails inquiring about the opening. He said that the Vikings' football players deserve the chance to compete for championships and that Hilliard is the coach that can accomplish that goal.
"We had a very talented and robust pool of candidates," Bright said. "Our new coach is a proven leader, proven educator and proven winner. As both a player and coach, (Hilliard's) football programs have got better and risen to a higher level every place he has been."
Dixon called Hilliard's hiring an exciting day in "ECSU history.
"(Hilliard) is a nationally recognized coach and leader," Dixon said. "We are thankful for having him returning to ECSU as part of our future."
After leaving ECSU, Hilliard was named the American Football Coaches Association 2018 Assistant Coach of the Year in NCAA Division II after his first season at Virginia Union.
Hilliard will start in January. Details of his contract were not disclosed.