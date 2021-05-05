Robert "Bobby" L. Vaughan, the former longtime men's basketball coach at Elizabeth City State University, has died.
A spokesperson with ECSU confirmed Vaughan's death Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Updated: May 5, 2021 @ 2:03 pm
