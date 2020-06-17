A group of former area high school athletes were recognized by Chowan University for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester.
Nicholas Cooper, a former student at Camden County High School, was named to the president’s list.
Cooper, a sophomore, is a member of the Chowan men’s lacrosse team.
In order to be named to the president’s list, a student must have a grade point average between 3.8 and 4.0 during the semester.
Noah Cartwright, a junior, and Justin Winslow, a sophomore, were named to university’s dean’s list.
Both are members of the Chowan baseball team and played baseball at the prep level at Northeastern.
Kimori Harris, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman on the Chowan football team, was named to the dean's list.
Harris played high school football at Pasquotank County High School.
Selection to the dean’s list requires a semester GPA between 3.25 and 3.79.
According to Chowan University, 185 student-athletes were named to the Chowan President’s and Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
ODU MEN’S TENNIS
NORFOLK, Va. — Five different ODU men’s tennis student-athletes were named to an All-Conference USA team on Tuesday afternoon, headlined by Luca Maldoner earning Co-Player of the Year honors and Tomislav Podvinski being named the Co-Newcomer of the Year. Old Dominion had the most players collect postseason recognition by the league. This marks the fourth time over the past five years that a student-athlete from ODU has claimed the C-USA Player of the Year Award.
Maldoner was also an all-conference first team singles and first team doubles selection, while Podvinski was a all-conference second team singles selection.
Other ODU players recognized were Francois Musitelli – First Team Singles, First Team Doubles; Jannik Giesse – First Team Doubles; and Nicola Vidal – First Team Doubles.
“I’m so happy for our players that were honored for their outstanding seasons,” said ODU men’s tennis coach Dominik Mueller. “We had a fantastic team season up to the point of cancellation and some phenomenal individual performances and these conference awards validate the accomplishments our players achieved from September to March. Having five different players honored shows the depth on our team and why we were so successful. Having three different Conference USA Players of the Year in the past four years should make us proud as a program, in terms of how we keep developing our players. I can’t wait to translate that into next seasons success.”
ODU WOMEN’S TENNIS
For the second straight year, Old Dominion women’s tennis head coach, Dominic Manilla, was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year. Holly Hutchinson earned Player of the Year honors, while a total of six different Monarchs garnered All-Conference accolades, which was the most by any league member.
Hutchinson was also named to the all-conference singles first team.
Other ODU players recognized were Yulia Starodubtseva – Singles First Team, Doubles First Team; Alesya Yakubovich – Singles First Team, Doubles First Team; Shahar Biran – Singles Second Team, Doubles Second Team; Alexandra Viktorovich – Doubles Second Team and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya — All-Freshman Team.