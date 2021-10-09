Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.