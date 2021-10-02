It was another good week for football fans in North Carolina.
At least those fans not rooting for North Carolina.
The biggest winner of the weekend was N.C. State who came up big at home in a victory against Clemson. I found myself rooting for the refs as soon as I switched on the game but I knew eventually one of those teams would win.
While I don’t publicly or privately support either team, I have to give credit where it’s due. The Wolfpack fans showed up and made an impact, while their coach made some risky decisions that paid off.
N.C. State benefited from a pass interference penalty late in the game that most teams would not have gotten because most coaches wouldn’t have had the guts to call a pass in that situation.
On a side note, has anyone checked on the kicker? Nobody was happier than him that the Wolfpack won.
The Pirates put up 24 points in the second quarter and got a win at home against Charleston Southern. ECU got a win, but you can’t help but wonder if they were uninspired.
They came out flat and quickly found themselves down two touchdowns. They responded by scoring 31 unanswered before seemingly becoming bored again. Next thing you know, Charleston Southern has scored two more touchdowns and fans in Greenville are praying their team holds on for a three-point win.
At the end of the day, they did win and now East Carolina looks to extend their win streak to three when they welcome Tulane for homecoming Saturday. The Green Wave are favored by the experts, but I’m picking the Pirates to win this one at home.
Wake Forest continued their winning ways against Virginia and Duke picked up another victory, this time against Kansas. That’s two weeks in a row where the Blue Devils have won games against Power Five schools. I’m not suggesting you re-read the book of Revelation, but it seems unusual.
Chowan University is now 4-0 and welcomes Winston Salem State University (WSSU) to Murfreesboro on Saturday. I support HBCUs whenever possible, but Go Hawks!
I gave props to ECSU’s band last week but kudos to the football team who picked up their first win of the season last week against the above-mentioned Rams of WSSU. I expect they will pick up win number two this Saturday when Livingstone College comes to town.
I wish I could be that confident in the odds of my Tar Heels beating Duke this weekend. UNC got embarrassed at Georgia Tech on both sides of the ball last week.
The only good thing that came out of that game was the realization that Sam Howell might turn the ball over so many times this season that he doesn’t go to the NFL until after next year. As confident as I was that North Carolina would lose to Virginia, I was sure they would beat up on Georgia Tech.
I have zero idea which UNC team will show up to compete against Duke for the Victory Bell on Saturday and I’m genuinely concerned that the coaching staff doesn’t know either.