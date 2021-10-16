College football is as unpredictable as I can ever remember it being.
Alabama lost and, given that they have gone undefeated every other year for the last six years, this should be both disappointing and exciting for fans of the Crimson Tide. Not that this season is over by any stretch of the imagination, but just wait until you see next year’s squad.
More shocking to me is the emergence of one cat and the disappearance of two others.
Last Saturday, Kentucky doubled up LSU, 42-21, keeping themselves undefeated on the season. No…I’m not talking about basketball season. The schedule is more than halfway over and the Wildcats have yet to lose a football game.
That streak ends this Saturday in Athens, Georgia, but that’s no slight against Kentucky; the Bulldogs appear just that good.
With the loss, LSU’s record sits at 3-3. I imagine if you had told fans going into the season that they would be compared to Clemson halfway through, they would have been a lot happier with the concept than the reality.
The Tigers, only a season or two removed from lifting up the National Championship, are irrelevant in the playoff picture this year aside from the potential role of spoiler. If you are wondering if I am referring to LSU or Clemson — the answer is yes.
Speaking of cats, how much karma is involved in Buckeye fans hoping Cincinnati loses so they can potentially creep back into the playoff? The entire state has one flagship university and they are looking up the Top Ten rankings at a Bearcat team coached by their former player, longtime assistant and onetime interim coach, Luke Fickell.
Hard to believe I’m writing about the wildness in college football and I haven’t even mentioned Iowa being ranked number two. The Hawkeyes being undefeated this far into the season is out of the ordinary, but they haven’t been ranked this high since the internet was invented.
Wake Forest has yet to lose as well, and if they continue their winning ways, their Nov. 13 matchup against a currently-ranked N.C. State team could have serious bowl implications.
What is the cause of all this uncertainty and unusual behavior in college football? Could it be the extra year of eligibility and college football’s first eighth year senior at East Tennessee State? Is it the transfer portal already paying dividends? Is NIL impacting focus, drive and thereby results on Saturdays?
If I had to take a guess, I’d say yes to all. Ask the coaches at Kentucky and Wake Forest if their programs have been greatly impacted by experience and transfers?
I’ll be very curious in a few months to hear what college football coaches have to say about NIL after season one. In the meantime, I want to see if the chaos of college football continues.