Last weekend, multiple college football prospects achieved their dreams in the 2020 NFL draft.
They will get the chance to earn a spot on a professional football team roster.
While most of those athletes proved their draft worthiness to pro scouts at the college level, Albert Harris is looking for the opportunity to prove himself in college this fall.
A spokesperson for the North Carolina A&T State University athletic department confirmed that Harris will have the opportunity to join its football team as a walk-on.
A walk-on does not receive football scholarship financial aid from the university, but can practice and play for the team.
Harris said he went though a workout in February.
His opportunity with North Carolina A&T State almost never happened.
In February 2018, Harris, then a junior on the Currituck County High School wrestling team was competing at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament in the 220 pound division.
Harris was in the championship semifinal round match when he sustained a serious lower-body injury.
Harris said the broken ankle injury occurred late in the match.
After the injury, Harris — who was also a standout football player at Currituck — said he had multiple screws and a plate placed into his ankle.
He went through a rehab period and by July, Harris said he had progressed enough to return the football field for his senior season.
He would leave Currituck to play a portion of the 2018 high school football season at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School — now known as Catholic High School — in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
He completed the remainder of the 2018 campaign back at Currituck.
Harris then enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University as a student.
In an effort to be around the team, Harris said he volunteered to help the football program’s game day support staff during the 2019 college football season.
Eventually, Harris said he was given the opportunity to watch his position group, linebackers, at practices.
“I never played. I sat there and for about four to five months — every single day — I sat out there in practice and watched everything,” Harris said.
He added that he was able to learn how the unit was suppose to play along with the atmosphere around the team.
The injury was a humbling experience for Harris and he said dealing with the injury made him realize how much he loved football.
North Carolina A&T State is an NCAA Division I program at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
The Aggies have been the best football program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during the past three seasons.
Since 2017, North Carolina A&T State has won three consecutive MEAC and Celebration Bowl championships.
“For a lot of people, especially in our area, a lot of people don’t go Division I,” Harris said.
Although Harris said that Division II schools were interested in him, Harris had his mind set to play at the Division I level.
“I knew that I have a bigger goal,” he said. “I knew my worth and I wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of my goal.”