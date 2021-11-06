MURFREESBORO — The Chowan University football team wraps up the regular season on Saturday in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division action against Lincoln (Pa.). The Hawks will celebrate Senior Day, Hall of Fame, and Military Appreciation.
Game time is set for 1 p.m. inside Garrison Stadium.
Chowan posted a 38-30 victory over Virginia State on Oct. 30 to secure a winning season with a 6-3 overall record. Chowan’s Bryce Witt announced for all five touchdowns in the contest with four passing and one rushing leading to a CIAA Quarterback of the Week selection. Tyrek McNeil picked up CIAA Offensive Back of the Week posting 152 yards of total offense with 75 yards rushing and 77 yards receiving and two scores.
Gilberto Ortiz collected CIAA Defensive Lineman of the Week after an 11 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and a sack performance.
Chowan would rally back from a two-score deficit before running off 24 straight points with Jude McAtamney giving the Hawks a 17-14 lead. The Hawks would lead 31-20 at the half.
J’Vin Farmer collected a forced fumble and an interception to seal the victory.
Lincoln (Pa.) enters with a 1-8 overall record and 1-5 mark in the CIAA. The Lions picked up a win against ECSU during homecoming snapping a 19 game losing streak which started after their homecoming win in 2019 against the Vikings.
The Lions are averaging 5.4 points this season, ranking 162/163 in the country. Devon Cathcart, linebacker, leads the team with 74 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and four sacks. Rontay Dunbar has three interceptions and 11 pass break ups.
ECSU at Bowie State
The Vikings (3-6, 3-3 CIAA) enter their season finale following a 44-14 loss to Virginia Union on Oct. 30 inside Roebuck Stadium in Elizabeth City.
The host Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 CIAA) defeated Lincoln (Pa.) 31-7 in a road game on Oct. 30.
As the CIAA Northern Division champion, Bowie State has clinched its spot in the CIAA Football Championship game against CIAA Southern Division champion Fayetteville State on Nov. 13 in Salem, Virginia.
Wake Forest at North Carolina
Wake Forest has its highest AP Top 25 ranking, the best start in program history and is in the race to reach the College Football Playoff.
Getting there requires the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons to keep winning through a demanding November – starting with Saturday’s unusual matchup against fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina that won’t count in the league standings.
It marks the second nonconference game between the Demon Deacons (8-0, No. 9 CFP) and Tar Heels (4-4) in three seasons. It originated from a 2015 agreement to play a home-and-home series outside of ACC play because they don’t meet as often amid the expanded league’s scheduling rotation.
This game won’t affect Wake Forest’s push for its first ACC title since 2006, but can impact just about everything else in a special season.
“Definitely the temptation’s there,” tight end Brandon Chapman said of getting caught up in the historic start. “We keep reminding each other, put on the blinders. … It’s all about what we believe in and what we think we can do.”
The Tar Heels started the year at No. 10, but enter November trying to become bowl eligible. They’re coming off a loss to No. 8 Notre Dame.
“When you’re playing the No. 10 team in the country, very seldom does the No. 10 team come to your place,” UNC coach Mack Brown said. “So what a great opportunity for us.”
North Carolina State at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — North Carolina State isn’t in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division but the Wolfpack know they control their own destiny and that the road ahead includes matchups that will put them in position to claim their first football division title in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
It starts with Saturday’s night matchup against Florida State.
“It definitely feels nice to be in the hunt,” offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu said. “I know Coach (Dave) Doeren has said something that it’s been a while since N.C. State has been in this position. It definitely means a lot and it’s definitely nice that we have a lot of control over how we finish the season.
“I feel like that’s the biggest thing for me. It’s not really up to any other people. We don’t have to rely on any other teams to win out or anything like that.”
N.C. State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) lost at Miami on Oct. 23 to fall out of the Top 25, but the Wolfpack rebounded with last week’s home win against Louisville. North Carolina State has never represented the Atlantic Division in the championship game since the ACC began the two-division format in 2005.
But the Wolfpack can’t afford to get ahead of themselves and look past Florida State (3-5, 2-3).
The Seminoles are coming off a 30-20 loss at Clemson last week and is holding on to its slim hopes of reaching a bowl after missing out following the 2020 season. It’s been wild ride for Florida State — from an 0-4 September to three straight October wins before falling at Clemson.
“It was a challenging first month but we got up,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “We responded. We pushed forward. There were four weeks of positive momentum, a lot of things we’re growing and building upon. Saturday, we got knocked down again.
“The only sin is if you stay down on that ground. We’re going to jump up and move forward.”
Pittsburgh at Duke
DURHAM — Pittsburgh’s rapid rise hit an abrupt stop. The Panthers now must surge through November to secure a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Panthers visit Duke on Saturday for a Coastal Division matchup. It comes a week after Pitt (6-2, 3-1 ACC) lost at home against Miami, ending a four-game winning streak that had carried the Panthers into the AP Top 25 while increasing Heisman Trophy buzz for quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Pitt still leads the division race, though Virginia (4-2 ACC) sits a game back in the loss column and still has a matchup with the Panthers ahead that could determine the division winner.
“There’s no room for error,” Pickett said. “The sense of urgency is up. ... We’re going after it. There’s not a lot of missed assignments and you can tell guys are in the playbook.”
The challenge is different for the Blue Devils (3-5, 0-4), who are trying to turn around a season that is getting away from them fast.
Duke followed a 48-0 loss at Virginia by barely avoiding another shutout in a 45-7 loss at No. 10 Wake Forest last weekend. The top unit hasn’t scored a touchdown since early in the fourth quarter of a 31-27 home loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 9.
“Whatever it is each week, we just need to keep working,” running back Mataeo Durant said. “We don’t need to give up in the middle of a season when we have a few more games left. We still have a lot to play for.”
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State football team (6-2, 2-0 MEAC) looks to remain perfect in the MEAC and extend its winning streak to seven games when the Spartans face N.C. Central (3-5, 1-1 MEAC) this Saturday in Durham, N.C. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and Blazin’ Hot 91.1 FM and will re-air on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Senior quarterback Juwan Carter continues to etch his name in Norfolk State’s record book and is nearing one of the program’s longest-standing hallowed records: the career passing yardage mark held by former D-II All-American Aaron Sparrow.
Carter (8,751) needs just eight yards to pass Sparrow’s mark of 8,758 that has stood since 1995.
Earlier this year, Carter surpassed Sparrow’s school marks for total offensive yards, completions and pass attempts.
North Carolina Central is 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the MEAC after a narrow 27-24 defeat against South Carolina State last Saturday in Durham. The Bulldogs rushed for 266 yards against NCCU and forced two Eagles turnovers in the contest.
NCCU leads the MEAC in scoring defense (24.5 ppg allowed) and pass defense (194.9 ypg). Quarterback Davius Richard leads the Eagles in rushing (255 yards, 4 TDs) and has also thrown for 1,487 yards and 11 scores.