Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.