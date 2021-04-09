MURFREESBORO — The Chowan women’s soccer team handed Mount Olive its first regular season loss of the season and first since October 2018 with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Conference Carolinas action.
The match was held at Chowan’s Hawks Field.
Chowan’s Sydney Henderson scored twice from outside the box to collect her first two goals of the season. Michelle Maksimovic converted from the penalty spot.
Allison Traub posted four saves on the contest. Monae Moore recorded a team-save clearing the ball of the line early in the second half.
Four goals were scored in the final seven minutes of play.
Chowan led 3-0 before UMO’s goals.
TENNIS
The Chowan women’s tennis team dropped a decision to visiting Erskine 7-0 in league action on Wednesday afternoon at the Rose Family Tennis Complex.
Doubles: No. 1 – Emma Bentz/Marie Guillaume def. Olivia Scattini/Valentina Domenicone (CU) – 6-4; No. 2 – Luize Valtere/Faith Wright def. Arina Karbolina/Julieta Lecce (CU) – 6-4; No. 3 – Katie Lowe/Madison Clayton def. Alexa Woolson/Asuntha Fleming (CU) – 6-0.
Singles: No. 1 – Bentz def. Olivia Scattini (CU) – 6-2, 7-6; No. 2 – Guillaume def. Arina Karbolina (CU) – 7-5, 6-7, 10-7; No. 3 – Valtere def. Valentina Domenicone (CU) – 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 – Wright def. Julieta Lecce (CU) – 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 – Czarina Aguirre def. Asuntha Fleming (CU) – 6-2, 6-2; No. 6 – Adair Still def. Alexa Woolson (CU) – 6-0, 6-0.
— Chowan athletics
BASEBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team defeated Thomas Nelson Community College in two games Monday in Virginia.
MACU won the first game 8-7 in seven innings and the second game 21-17 in seven innings.
In the first game, Jalyn Lee led MACU with a home run, three RBIs and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Ivan Dorbor went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jafed Negron posted a hit with two RBIs.
Dylan Barber led Thomas Nelson with a double and two RBIs. The Mustangs trailed 7-2 entering the top of the seventh inning and scored six runs in the frame.
In the second game, Lee led the Mustangs (9-15) with four RBI, two hits and a home run, Will Warren went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a double.
Gabrial Rivera went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Christian Moody and Ryan Mitchell-Bagley each registered two hits and two RBIs in the win.
Wade Clements and Justin Johnson each posted three hits and three RBIs for Thomas Nelson (9-15).
Both teams combined for 39 hits in the game. Mid-Atlantic Christian had 25 hits.
Old Dominion: The Old Dominion baseball team travels south to the Sunshine State for a four-game set at Florida Atlantic, which is slated to begin today in Boca Raton, Florida.
All four games will be on CUSA.tv.
The Monarchs (21-5, 7-1 C-USA) are coming off a series win over Marshall, sweeping the Herd and outscoring them, 43- 15 on the road. With their performance over the weekend, Hunter Gregory and Carter Trice both received C-USA weekly honors. Gregory pitched a complete game shutout on Saturday afternoon in ODU’s 8-0 victory over Marshall, racking up eight strikeouts. Trice batted .563 (9-for-16), hit three home runs with 10 RBIs and stole two bases against Marshall. Trice, a second baseman, appeared on Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year watch on Thursday morning.
To start the week, ODU checked in at the No. 26 spot in the RPI, its highest mark this season. They also received 29 votes in the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll, checked in at No. 29 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll and No. 30 in the Collegiate Baseball Poll.
Florida Atlantic (15-13, 4-4 C-USA) visited Charlotte in the second week of C-USA action, dropping four straight contests to the 49ers. In non-conference action, the Owls won its series against No. 24 UCF and picked up a midweek victory over No. 6 Florida. The Owls are led by Nolan Schanuel (.356) offensively. Overall, FAU is hitting .272 as a team with a 6.78 ERA. FAU was selected to finish first in the C-USA East preseason poll. In Boca Raton, the Owls own a 10-5 mark.
In the last meeting between the Owls and Monarchs, ODU picked up the series win, winning two of three against a ranked FAU team in April 2019.
— Old Dominion athletics
SOFTBALL
The Elizabeth City State softball team defeated Shaw in two games Tuesday at South Park Sports Complex.
According to the Elizabeth City State University athletics website, ECSU won the first game 12-4 and the second game 6-5.
Today’s scheduled home games at the South Park Sports Complex in Elizabeth City against Virginia State were canceled.
Virginia State University announced earlier this week on its athletics website that it canceled the remainder of its 2021 softball season.
According to the VSU athletics website, the Trojans did not play a game this spring.