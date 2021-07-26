EDENTON — The Steamers bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Greenbrier with a 13-1 over the Tarboro River Bandits on Saturday.
The bats came alive. Jackson Hipp had himself a career night, hitting a three run shot and grand slam. He came in for Aaron Copeland early on in the game after Copeland looked to be shaken up after sliding into home, scoring the first run of the game.
Jared Davis got the start on Saturday, going six innings and not allowing a run. This lowered his already team leading ERA to 0.86.. This performance is just another reason why Davis has been the ace for the Clams this season.
It was 2-0 in the fifth when Hipp gave the Clams a cushion with his three run shot. Brantley Cutler then walked with the bases loaded to make it a six run game. But this six run lead was not enough for Chase Bruno. Bruno ripped one down the left field line to score two, and really put the game out of reach.
Levis Aguila accounted for the only run for Tarboro with a solo shot in the seventh. The River Bandit bats were fairly quiet with only six hits on the night.
Case Kermode singled in the 7th to make it 9-1. At that point, the River Bandits put two position players on the mound to save pitching for the last few games of the regular season.
Blake Gipson, Sam Duncan, and Michael Allen each threw an inning in relief. Duncan and Allen both threw a scoreless frame.
Brantley Cutler had a big night against his former team, going 2-4 with a double and both hits reaching the wall.
The Steamers are off on Sunday but need some help from the Greenbrier Knights as they will play a double header at Tarboro. In a perfect world, the Steamers want Greenbrier to sweep the River Bandits. That would put The Clams only one game back in the division. However, if Tarboro were to sweep, they would clinch the division.
Up next for the Steamers, they traveled to Tarboro on Monday for their last regular season matchup against the River Bandits.