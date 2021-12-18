Marcus Hilliard either played or coached in 18 Elizabeth City State University homecoming football games. Tuesday felt like a reunion for the new Vikings’ new head football coach.
“Man, this is awesome,” Hilliard said, after he was introduced as the Vikings’ new head coach by Athletic Director George Bright and Chancellor Karrie Dixon.
“I’m glad to be back and this is something I don’t take lightly,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity to come back home and coach for my program. It’s not about me, it is about getting ECSU back to prominence.”
The ECSU football program has fallen on hard times the last few seasons. The team finished 3-7 this season and was 6-23 in three complete seasons under former coach Anthony Jones, who was let go last month.
Hilliard said he is ready for the challenge to make the Vikings a championship contender. But he acknowledged it won’t be easy.
Hilliard said the journey will be accomplished with an attacking defense and an up-tempo and aggressive offense. Putting points on the scoreboard last season was something the Vikings didn’t do as they averaged just 17 a game.
Hilliard comes from Virginia Union University where the 2004 ECSU graduate was the assistant coach and co-defensive coordinator the past four years. Hilliard coached at ECSU for 14 seasons, including the last eight as defensive coordinator, before leaving after the 2017 season. He starts at ECSU in January.
“Our defense will be sort of similar to what we ran at Virginia Union: a 4-2-5 principled, tight defense,” Hilliard said. “Offensively, we will do things to speed up the defense.’’
Hilliard said the pieces are in place for the Vikings to have success next fall.
Last season’s ECSU team had 58 freshmen on the roster, three of whom were named to the CIAA Football Coaches Association All-Rookie Team.
Receiver Cameron Saunders of Charlotte ended the season fifth in receiving yards in the CIAA with 565 on 52 receptions and four touchdowns. Receiver and punt returner Josiah Hayes of Suffolk, Va., ranked third in the CIAA on punt returns with 12 for 173 yards.
Freshmen defensive lineman Raevon Freeman of Matthews led the Vikings in sacks, ending the season 10th in that category in the CIAA and ninth in tackles resulting in a loss.
Two juniors — linebacker Juanye Majette and kick returner-receiver Zion Riddick — earned All-CIAA Second Team honors. Majette ended the season fourth in tackles while Riddick led the league in kick returns.
Riddick was All-CIAA first team in 2019 but missed playing time the final two weeks last season due to an ankle injury. Despite the slow end to that season, he ranked fifth in average return yards and was among the conference’s top receivers.
Hilliard saw the Vikings’ returning talent when Virginia Union defeated ECSU 44-14 last season. Despite the result, he said he came away impressed.
“I was able to evaluate some of the talent,” Hilliard said. “There are some key young pieces that we think that can come through and help us win.”
After being introduced as the Vikings head coach, Hilliard held his first team meeting via Zoom with returning ECSU players. He said the discussion was “awesome.”
“They asked a lot of great questions,” Hilliard said. “I told them who I am as a person and that I’m an alum, I played here and I coached here. They asked about different coaches I may bring to ECSU.”
Hilliard still hasn’t determined how many new assistant coaches he will bring to ECSU. He said he is currently looking at resumes.
“I assured the players that we will be able to hire a coach for each position,” Hilliard said.
Hilliard said special emphasis will be put on recruiting players from the region. He specifically referred to telephone area codes in northeastern North Carolina, the Goldsboro and Raleigh areas, and southern Virginia. Hilliard is a native of Goldsboro.
“We have to recruit student-athletes that believe in the process and want to be great on and off the field,” Hilliard said. “We want student-athletes that believe in Viking pride.”
But Hilliard said the Vikings will also continue to recruit heavily the Charlotte area. Last year’s roster had 11 players from the Charlotte metro area.
“Of course, we want to recruit the metropolitan areas,” Hilliard said. “Charlotte has been good to us and we want to make sure we focus on all those regions.”
Hilliard said it will take more than recruiting players and having those players excel on the field to make the football program successful. He said it will also take alumni and community support, including financial support, to have a winning program.
“My vision is simple,” Hilliard said. “We need to get the alumni back involved and get the community back involved. We need people to share the good things we are doing here at Elizabeth City State University.’’
Hilliard also brings some NFL coaching experience to ECSU, although it was just a two-week stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In 2019 while at VUU, Hilliard was one 20 coaches from across the country that took to part in the annual Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. The late NFL Hall of Fame coaching legend started the program in 1987.
The program exposes talented minority college coaches, high school coaches, and former players to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staffs.
Hilliard took part in some Pittsburgh’s preseason training and said he felt like he was part of the Steelers’ coaching staff while there.
“They put you to work, you are just not there observing,” Hilliard said. “We had to go to meetings just like the Steelers coaches. We evaluated the (Steelers’) players and I learned a lot about the NFL and I have taken that experience with me.”
Hilliard also thanked the coaching staff and administration at Virginia Union for the opportunity to help coach the Panthers the last four years.
“You guys helped me grow to this point,” Hilliard said.