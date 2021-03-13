KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost to Johnson University 8-7 on Thursday at Johnson University.
MACU (5-13) held a 7-6 lead after the end of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Johnson (4-14) scored two runs via an RBI double by Timothy Howard and an error committed by the Mustangs to take the lead.
Will Warren led MACU with two hits and three RBI, Austin Scott added a double with two RBI, Liam Miller posted a double with an RBI, while Jalyn Lee posted two hits with a double and an RBI.
Warren’s RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the Mustangs a 7-5 lead.
MACU scored two runs in the first, three runs in the fourth and two runs in the seventh inning.
Johnson scored a run in the first and second innings, three runs in the sixth inning, a run in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth.
BASEBALL
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Defensive miscues committed by Chowan proved to be costly in a doubleheader sweep against King on Thursday afternoon in Conference Carolinas action.
King won the first game 12-0 and the second game 7-5.
Brock Cross paced the Hawks (0-14) with a 3-5 outing in game two.
Noah Cartwright, Noah Evington, and Tyler Jones tallied three hits each in the doubleheader. Dallas Trevena picked up two hits with two RBI. Cartwright, Evington, Trevena and Christian Allen recorded a double.
Timothy Blackman tossed 5.2 innings allowing four unearned runs in game two.
Chowan allowed eight earned runs of the 19 runs scored on six errors.
— Chowan athletics
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MIAMI, Fla. — The Old Dominion women’s soccer team took down FIU by a 2-0 score on Thursday afternoon at the FIU Soccer Stadium.
Morgan Hall’s first goal of the season gave ODU (2-4-1, 1-2-0 C-USA) a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute off a Riley Kennett assist.
Cami Johnstone made it a 2-0 Old Dominion lead in the 82nd minute off a pass from Megan Watts to seal the deal against FIU (2-5-0, 0-2-0 C-USA) on ODU’s first league victory of the season.
— ODU athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
It was a bitter end to an otherwise memorable season in which the Old Dominion University men’s basketball team played with so much grit and determination during the midst of a pandemic.
But stymied by the University of North Texas defense, and unable to connect from beyond the arc, ODU saw the season end with a 61-55 defeat to the Mean Green Thursday night in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
UNT (15-9), the third seed from the West Division, will meet West Division regular-season champion Louisiana Tech in Friday’s semifinals.
ODU (15-8), the East Division’s second seed, won eight of its last 11 games, and after splitting a pair of games at Western Kentucky last weekend, came into the tournament with high hopes.
The Monarchs got an inspired effort from Malik Curry, the senior guard from Wilmington, Delaware, who made 8 of 12 shots and scored 17 points.
However, ODU’s offense faltered in the second half. And as is often the case in tournament play, the referees allowed both teams to bang on each other, and that played to UNT’s advantage.
Curry was the only Monarch in double figures.
UNT is one of the league’s most experienced teams, and it showed in the second half, when the Mean Green erased a 5-point ODU halftime lead. UNT starts four seniors and a junior, all returnees from last season’s regular-season championship team.
“They’ve had some success,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “They’re battle tested.
— Harry Minium, ODU athletics