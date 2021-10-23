NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s golf team will cap its fall season as it hosts the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate this Sunday through Tuesday at Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point.
This year marks the 11th iteration of the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate. In total, 17 teams will feature in the event. Kilmarlic G.C. plays as a 6,564-yard, par-71 track.
The first two rounds start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday with teams going off both the first and 10th tees. On Sunday, the Monarchs will begin at 10 a.m. as part of the final grouping on the first tees. Starting times and locations for Monday’s round will be determined by team standings. Tuesday’s final round starts at 8 a.m.
ODU last competed at the Georgia State Invitational, which ran Oct. 11-12. Gustav Fransson tied for third at 8-under-par 208. The top-five result was the first of the season for Fransson and the fifth of his career. The senior from Umea, Sweden carded a 5-under 67 in the final round to match his best score of the fall season. He finished each of his three rounds at or under par and has done so in six of his nine rounds this season.
The Course
Kilmarlic Golf Club (Powells Point, N.C.)
Par: 71
Yardage: 6,564