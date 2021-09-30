The Mid-Atlantic Christian University athletics department will host its inaugural Wall of Fame induction ceremony Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the university’s chapel.

Former MACU athletic director and men’s basketball coach Neal Alligood and current MACU enrollment counselor Garrett “Pop” Lewis will be inducted.

CIAA BASKETBALL

CHARLOTTE — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will hold a virtual basketball media day press conference on Wednesday, October 6.

In its third year of the current format, virtual media day tips off the 2021-22 basketball season and starts the journey to the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament, which takes place February 22-26, 2022 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.


Stan Lewter, the play-by-play voice of the CIAA, will serve as host for the event that will feature head coaches and student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball programs across the CIAA providing an outlook on the upcoming season.

The event will be streamed live on the CIAA Sports Network beginning at 9 a.m. with a state of the conference and the CIAA Tournament with CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson. That will be followed up with a 15-minute focus for each school and media availability starting at 9:30 a.m.

“We’re excited to tip off the season with our virtual media day. This event is always a great opportunity to highlight our student-athletes, coaches, and institutions as they prepare for the upcoming basketball season,” stated Commissioner McWilliams.

FOOTBALL

The Chowan University football team welcomes Winston-Salem State for the first time since 2014 to Garrison Stadium Saturday at 6 p.m. as the Hawks look to move to 5-0 for the first time since 1980.

The contest will be a “Black Out” game sponsored by Chowan SGA.

Chowan returns home with a 4-0 overall record and a 1-0 CIAA record. The Hawks posted a 4-0 record for the first time since 1984. The Hawks continue to lead the CIAA with 46.0 points per game while allowing 23.3.