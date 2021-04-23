The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team is set to play Christendom College in a series.
The Mustangs will play against the Crusaders Saturday in a doubleheader. The first game begins at 11 a.m. at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal, Virginia.
MACU (12-22) enters the series following splitting a four-game series against Bluefield State April 17-18 in Elizabeth City.
Christendom (2-6) enters the series after a 7-5 win against Central Penn on Wednesday. The Crusaders were scheduled to play Central Penn in a doubleheader Friday.
The Mustangs are scheduled to end the weekend with a pair of games against Central Penn at Christendom’s Bing Crosby Stadium Sunday at 11 a.m.
Chowan baseball: The Chowan baseball team appearing in its first action in nearly three weeks were unable to shake off the rust in time as the Hawks dropped the first two games of the series against host Erskine on Thursday in league action in Due West, South Carolina.
Erskine won the first game 14-2 and the second game 21-5. The first game was seven innings, while the second game was nine innings.
Chowan’s Tyler Jones and Tyler West led the Hawks with two hits each. Noah Evington picked up a hit and two RBI, while Brock Cross recorded a home run in the second game.
Trenton Lee, Jeffrey Hiner, Ethan Whelan, Christian Allen, Justin Winslow, Ty Johnson, and Tristan Council picked up one hit each. Council also had a RBI and two walks in the first game.
— Chowan University athletics
ECU ATHLETICS
GREENVILLE — Due to the forecast of inclement weather arriving in the area, scheduled start times for home East Carolina football, softball and baseball events Saturday have been revised.
The Pirates’ open football scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will begin at 10:30 a.m. Complimentary parking will be available in the Shreve Lot (north side), while stadium entry points will be through Gates 7 & 8.
Sections on the north side will be blocked off to allow for social distancing and masks will be required upon entry into the stadium.
ECU’s softball game against Tulsa has also been moved up to a 10:30 a.m. start at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium, while the Pirates’ baseball contest versus UCF will now feature an 11 a.m. first pitch at Clark-LeClair Stadium. General public parking for baseball and softball will be in the Belk Lot off Charles Blvd.
TENNIS
DENTON, Texas — The No. 34 nationally ranked Old Dominion women’s tennis team swept UAB by a 4-0 score on Friday morning at the Waranch Tennis Complex in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Conference USA Championships.
“First off, hats off to UAB, I thought they came out and played really good tennis and pushed us in some spots,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. “I am very proud of the way we handled that, and we were able to get it done and now we are onto the semifinals.”
No. 76 Holly Hutchinson/Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (6-3) and Alexandra Viktorovich/Brooke Pilkington (6-4) secured the doubles point for ODU, giving the Monarchs an early 1-0 lead.
Viktorovich (6-2, 6-0) gave ODU a 2-0 lead, before No. 52 Yulia Starodubtseva (6-2, 6-0) and No. 64 Sasnouskaya (6-2, 6-2) sealed the deal on the match that only lasted one hour and 49 minutes.
No. 1 seed ODU (10-4) has now won eight straight matches, while outscoring its opponents 43-8 during the win streak. The loss snapped No. 8 seed UAB’s six match win streak, as the Blazers finished the season with a 14-7 overall record.
Men’s team: In the quarterfinals of the 2021 Conference USA Men’s Tennis Championships, Old Dominion swept Rice by a 4-0 score on Friday afternoon at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex in Charlotte.
“I am very happy about our focus level today,” explained ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. “This may have been the toughest two versus seven seed match up in a long time and I’m proud of how we took care of business.”
ODU jumped out to a 1-0 lead after picking up doubles wins from Tomislav Podvinski/Pearse Dolan (6-2) and Younes Lalami/Francois Le Tallec (6-4).
Podvinski went on to defeat Mohamed Abdel-Aziz (6-3, 7-5), giving the Monarchs a 2-0 lead. Lalami also won his singles match, taking down Campbell Salmon (6-3, 6-4) to make it a 3-0 advantage over Old Dominion. It was Nicola Vidal (6-4, 7-5) who clinched the team victory and a spot in the semifinals for ODU.
The Monarchs (11-9) have claimed victory in seven of their last nine matches, as well as 11 of their last 15 matches. In their last nine matches, the Monarchs have outscored their opponents 35-16. Rice ended the year with a 9-12 overall record.
No. 2 seed Old Dominion will take on No. 3 seed Florida Atlantic in the semifinals on Saturday at 12 p.m.
— Old Dominion University athletics