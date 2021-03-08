The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team defeated Warren Wilson College 83-80 Saturday at Warren Wilson College.
With the win against the Owls (0-1), MACU (7-3) completed its first winning regular season in program history.
According to the New South Athletic Conference website, the Mustangs secured the league’s regular season championship with a 4-0 record in conference games and the No. 1 seed in the NSAC tournament.
According to the league website, MACU joined the NSAC in January due to the pandemic forcing the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference to not compete during the basketball season.
MACU played in the EMAC last season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 68, Warren Wilson 63: The Mustangs (8-4) concluded their regular season with a win against the Owls (0-3) at Warren Wilson on Saturday.
The 2020-21 campaign marked the first time in program history a team has ended the regular season with a winning overall record.
CHOWAN BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jamal Thomas and Jonathan McFall of the Chowan men’s basketball team earned postseason awards for the Conference Carolinas during the men’s basketball championship over the weekend.
Jamal Thomas was honored as the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 winner for men’s basketball. The Elite 23 award is modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 award, with the league sponsoring 23 championships. Thomas, posting a 3.87 cumulative gpa, had the highest gpa of the “Final 4” teams at the men’s basketball championship.
Jonathan McFall was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points while shooting 55.2% from the floor. McFall posted 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.
— Chowan athletics
ODU BASKETBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Malik Curry of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team on Monday afternoon, as announced by league officials. The Wilmington, Delaware native has started every game he has played in for ODU this season and has scored double figures in 18 of the 19 contests.
Curry leads the Monarchs in scoring, assists, steals, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.
Within Conference USA, Curry ranks third for free-throw percentage (85.1%), fourth for steals per game (1.84), seventh for field goal percentage (44.5%), ninth for points per game (15.6) and assists per game (3.6), as well as 14th for minutes played per game (32:07).
Curry and the Monarchs (15-7, 11-5 C-USA) earned the No. 2 seed from the league’s East Division, as well as a first round bye in the upcoming 2021 Conference USA Tournament, held in Frisco, Texas on March 9-13.
Old Dominion’s first game will take place in the quarterfinals against the winner of North Texas (No. 3 seed from West) vs. Middle Tennessee (No. 6 seed from East)/FIU (No. 7 seed from East) on Thursday at 10 p.m.
Women’s basketball: The Old Dominion women’s basketball team (10-10, 7-9 C-USA) earned the No. 6 seed from the league’s East Division and will play in the preliminary round against WKU (7-15, 6-10 C-USA) in the upcoming 2021 Conference USA Tournament, held in Frisco, Texas on March 9-13.
Tip is slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
— Old Dominion athletics