The Mid-Atlantic Christian basketball teams are set to take on Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia on Monday.
The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., while the men’s game is set for an 8 p.m. tip.
The MACU women have not played since defeating Christendom 75-49 on Feb. 6 at MACU.
Alexis Starks, a freshman guard, leads MACU (5-4) in scoring at 14.3 points per game.
Tyeisha Williams, a junior guard, is second on the team in scoring at 10.1 points per game and leads the team in assists at 3.3 assists per game.
The Crusaders (1-1) are led in scoring by Kate Walz and her 16 points per game.
Men’s game: MACU was scheduled to play Carolina University in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon.
Before Friday’s game, MACU had a 6-0 overall record, which is the program’s best start in its history.
MACU defeated Christendom 78-68 Feb. 6 at MACU.
Before Friday’s game, MACU was led by Kevin Fletcher and his 23.7 points per game average.
Fletcher, a senior guard, leads the team in minutes played at 39.4 minutes per game.
Malik Galloway, a senior forward, averages 11.7 points per game with 10.3 rebounds per game.
His rebound average is the best on the team.
Christendom (2-1) was scheduled to play Appalachian Bible College on Friday.
John Paul Vander Woude leads the Crusaders in scoring with a 23 points per game average.
BASEBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 11, Paul D. Camp Community College 7: The Mustangs (1-2) secured the win against Paul D. Camp (0-1) Wednesday at the Albemarle School baseball field in Elizabeth City.
Ryan Mitchell-Bagley and Trey Dail led MACU three RBI each, Jalyn Lee had a team-best four hits, while Dakota Jacobsen pitched six innings and registered six strikeouts for MACU.
ODU SOCCER
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s tennis head coach Dominik Mueller announced the addition of Michael Walser to next season’s roster.
Walser comes from Bad Schussenried, Germany and will be a freshman for the Monarchs next fall.
“We are excited to add another outstanding player like Michael to our roster for next year,” said Mueller. “Michael has some international experience on the ITF tour, where he made it to the semifinals of a J5 in Porto, Portugal last year. He has been one of the top German juniors in his age group during his junior career. I think Michael will be a great addition to help achieve our goals and I’m happy he chose to become a Monarch.”
“I chose ODU because I think it is a great opportunity to get the best out of myself in tennis, as well as academically,” Walser said.
Women’s soccer: The Old Dominion women’s soccer team (1-2) fell to VCU (2-0) by a 4-0 score on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Sports Backers Stadium in Richmond, Virginia.
“We started the game really poor today,” explained ODU head coach Angie Hind. “We allowed our opponent to take the game to us and play in our half right from the start. Credit to them, they really put us under great pressure and never let up. I thought VCU was much better than us today. We simply have to compete from the start in every game, as the caliber of teams we play will punish us if we don’t and that clearly was the case today.”
The Monarchs went into the locker room trailing 1-0 at halftime, after the Rams scored the first half’s only goal in the 6th minute.
VCU tacked on three second half goals in the 54’, 58’ and 70’, all scored by Samantha Jerabek.
For the match, ODU held a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks, while the Rams outshot the Monarchs, 8-6.
Old Dominion will be back in action on Sunday when the Monarchs travel to James Madison for a 3 p.m. match.
ODU TENNIS
The Old Dominion men’s tennis team (0-5) will host a pair of matches at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center this weekend.
First, on Saturday at 10 a.m., ODU will take on Norfolk State (0-0). On Sunday, the Monarchs will welcome William & Mary (1-0) for at 12 p.m. start.
All home indoor ODU tennis matches are closed to the general public.
Saturday morning will mark the Monarchs’ first match at home for the 2021 season after playing its first five matches on the road.
Go to the ODU athletics website for a live stream of the event.
Former ODU Volunteer Assistant Coach of 12 years, John Brinkman, is now in the midst of his second season as a Volunteer Assistant for Norfolk State.
— Old Dominion University athletics
SOFTBALL
The Chowan softball team travels to South Carolina to take on Anderson and Limestone in a pair of road series on Sunday and Monday after an altered weekend schedule.
LACROSSE
The Chowan men’s lacrosse team hosts Tusculum in their home opener on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Garrison Stadium.
No spectators are allowed.
SWIMMING
The Chowan swimming will host King inside the Bynum Brown Aquatic Center for the first time as the Hawks will honor Justin Lough, Grace Arredondo, Jasmine Gibson, and MacKenzie Lucy for Senior Day.
Senior day festivities on Saturday will happen at 9:50 a.m.
No spectators are allowed, but the event will be streamed live on the Chowan athletics website.
— Chowan University athletics