The Mid-Atlantic Christian men's basketball team defeated Blue Lights College 101-92 in overtime Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.
The Mustangs led most of the game, with their largest lead being 39-23 at the end of the first half. The Blue Lights Thoroughbreds tied the game at 81 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation. The Mustangs made some key free throws in overtime to secure the victory today.
MACU head coach Allan Harris had this to say about his team's performance. "It was our first game back since November, and I thought we played very well given that. We need to correct some things such as turnovers and fouls, but to be able to come out here and compete as hard as we did given our long layover says a lot about how hard this group of guys plays together."
The Mustangs had four players score in double digits, and had ten players record points. Senior Kevin Fletcher led the Mustangs with 25 points, and also contributed eight rebounds and three steals.
Sophomore Jajour Lambert contributed 18 points shooting 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Junior Estavian Fortunate was a spark plug off the bench today, with 10 points and five rebounds.
Senior Malik Galloway had a team-high 12 rebounds, along with 8 points.
Blue Lights had the games leading scorer, with Sophomore Kenny Anderson contributing 29 points, on 12 of 20 shooting from the field. Freshman Jeremiah Baker contributed 25 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Denzel Jacobson had a game-high 17 rebounds to go along with his 21 points.
The Mustangs move to 4-0, and are scheduled to play Hosanna Bible College on Thursday.
— Patrick McCarthy, MACU athletics
ECU FOOTBALL
GREENVILLE — Tim Daoust has been named defensive ends and outside linebackers coach in addition to special teams coordinator at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Monday.
He brings 19 years of overall Division I coaching experience to the Pirates' staff, including six seasons as a unit coordinator at the FBS level. Daoust's appointment at ECU comes after successful stops in the Big East, Atlantic Coast and Mid-American Conferences, and most recently, a promotion to assistant head coach after one season at Sam Houston State prior to a COVID-19 postponed 2020 campaign.
"Tim is a perfect addition to our program and the direction it is headed," Houston said. "He brings a level of enthusiasm that is contagious and his background exemplifies cultivating relationships that motivate young men. I don't think there's any doubt about Tim's ability to not only identify talent, but to successfully develop it as well. We're thrilled he is a Pirate."
Before joining the SHSU staff, Daoust served as special teams coordinator at Syracuse from 2013 to 2015 before leading defenses at Ball State (2016) and Western Michigan (2017-18).
Daoust made an immediate and notable impact with the Bearkats in 2019 during his first year as defensive line coach, playing an integral role for a unit that captured FCS statistical championships in rush defense (69.9 ypg), opponent third-down conversion rate (27.9 percent) and team tackles for loss (10.9 tflpg). Sam Houston State's defense also stood among the Top 10 nationally in sacks (2nd/3.58 spg), team pass efficiency (3rd/106.7), turnovers gained (6th/30), redzone efficiency (6th/68.8 percent) and scoring defense (8th/17.8 ppg), which included multiple shutouts.
He directly tutored three All-Southland Conference selections, a SLC Newcomer-of-the-Year pick and Freshman All-America honoree Jevon Leon, who topped all FCS rookies in tackles for lost yardage (16.0) and sacks (8.5).
During his two-year defensive leadership role at Western Michigan, which followed an earlier three-season stint in Kalamazoo from 2006 to 2009, Daoust also worked with both the safeties and hybrid linebackers. The Broncos consistently ranked among the top units in the MAC statistically, leading the league in fumbles recovered and standing second in total takeaways, turnover margin, tackles for loss and third down defense to name a few. WMU also produced three All-MAC picks in 2017 and two of Daoust's players were chosen in the 2018 NFL Draft.
CHOWAN ATHLETICS
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An impressive over 2,600 student-athletes have been named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll Presented by Southern Recognition LLC for the fall 2020 semester.
The Presidential Honor Roll, compiled at the end of the fall and spring semesters, recognizes student-athletes who have earned a 3.20 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale.
All student-athletes - including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports - are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.
Below is the list of student-athletes for Chowan:
Acrobatics and Tumbling: Cierra Broughton, Cachet Brown, Greymi Fortunato, Nia Foy, Claudia Germain, Alajah Gray, Kailee Greene, Elizabeth Stokes.
Baseball: Christian Allen, Jayden Bailey, Noah Cartwright, Tristan Council, Brock Cross, Noah Evington, Nassir Ford, Ryan Gallaccio, Jarret Henderson, Jeffrey Hiner, Ty Johnson, Tyler Jones, Colby Jordan, Hunter Kinion, Patrick Krack, Trenton Lee, Welinton Mariano, Evan McClaskey, Ryan Messer, Jared Moore, Joe Nelms, Shane Rademacher, Collin Riddick, DeeJay Seelbach, Jackson Terry, Matthew Thompson, Dallas Trevena, Ethan Whelan, Justin Winslow.
Men's Basketball: Blake Birdsong, Ryan Blowe, Jaylen Dilliard, Cristiano Gomes, Elijah Hill, Charles Kay, Brandon Mayhan, Andrew Miller, Christian Ogletree, Jamal Thomas, Paul Whitby, Jaedon Willis, Isaiah Wilson.
Women's Basketball: Jahkeria Bagby, Keibra Hopkins, Kandis Johnson, Destiny Robinson, Tyaysia Sharpe.
Cheerleading: Aniziah Glenn, Monae Moore, Ymoni Savoy, Valzhane Wallace.
Cross Country: Elijah Hill, Arina Karbolina, Lela Knight, Elizabeth Stokes, Crystal Washington
Esports: Shaine Olmstead, Nathan Townsend.
Football: Armani Baldwin, Jamae Blank, Aristotle Bowles, Jackson Brooks, Jeremiah Bryant, Jalen Burton, Caleb Chronister, Elphinchino Cosby, Cade Cradlebaugh, Miles Fairley, Lamond Fox, Shamond Fox, Raydarius Freeman, Bryson Gibson, Telly Hawkins, Chris Hernandez, Trevone Herron, Caleb Hester, John Hicks, Jaquan Johnson, David Keck, MyKal Lee, Xavier Levine, Demetrius Moore, Brandon Murphy, Collin Neely, Jamari Nelson, Connor O'Brien, Luis Orellana, Gilberto Ortiz, Amir Pittman-Williams, Corbin Robertson, Jayvon Rush, Christopher Russell, Blake Sadusk, Cameron Smith, Denzel Thomas, Phillip Tonsel-White, Reilly Turner.
Men's Golf: Blake Birdsong, Dale Davis, Ty Horsley, Bryce Simms, Michael Smith, Patrick Sullivan, Bennett Swafford.
Women's Golf: Heidi Jensen, Teja Whitehurst.
Men's Lacrosse: Hunar Berzangi, Brevin Blalock, Jackson Downs, Erik Dozzi, Jack Ellis, Eric George, Jason Jenkins, Derick Knighting, Jaxon Martin, Carlos Pasula, Charles Pitt, Russell Robinson, Desmond Stukes, Nathan Townsend, Alex Wildeboer.
Women's Lacrosse: Charity Brown, Brianna Bucksell, Leia Cabradillia, Eryiana Dial, Jacinda Griffin, Danielle Henry, Ariel Johnson, Lela Knight, Rebekah Lucas, Jordan Nicholson, Grace Taylor, Trinity Walker, Brooke Woods-Pennell.
Men's Soccer: Harrison Ardron, Dennis Bates, Otto Fox, Brian Garcia, Sam Hall, Alec Jackson, Sedrick Jennings, Harri Lovett, Ross Miller, Enrry Ortiz-Miller, Kai Rymes, Grant Stamp, London Williams.
Women's Soccer: Danielle Acree, Rhianna Ballard, Madeline Bell, Kyra Cauthen, Lillian DeLucca, Brielle Dumont, Sabine Felix, Cristina Flores, Kayla Gonzalez, Sabrina Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Regan Jackson, Marisa Lamb, Carolina Lucci, Madison Messina, Mackenzie Pruitt, Emily Trueman, Stephani Witzigman.
Softball: Kaitlin Brunelli, Mary-Grace Crosby, Madison Dilday, Hannah Eden, EmaRae Flores, Jesse Gentry, Alexis Grim, Logan Jeffrey, Brooklynne Johnson, Courtney Lamb, Mikayla Luskin, Meredith Morgan, Hannah Naifeh, Haleigh Reid, Serena Riley, Kelsey Sonntag, Samantha Stephenson, Keira Teserovitch, Megan Vincent, Bailey Wilcox, Carleigh Wildeboer, Paige Wilhelm.
Men's Swimming: Christian Oleaga, Shaine Olmstead, Andrew Simmons, Joshua Sinawi, Tristan Stinson.
Women's Swimming: Grace Arredondo, Keonna Barnard, Erin Garza, Jasmine Gibson, Brinna Houlahan, Kyndra Jackson, MacKenzie Lucy, Vivian Lyle, Marissa Mann, Ashley Mayes, Jersey Razzano, Julia Stegmaier.
Men's Tennis: Santino Jose Sormani, Alvaro Juscmaita Campos, Corbin Robertson, Francisco Salvatori.
Women's Tennis: Valentina Domenicone, Asuntha Fleming, Arina Karbolina, Julieta Lecce, Olivia Scattini, Alexa Woolson.
Volleyball: Emily Carr, Anamarie Colon-Calero, Katie Houston, Meghan Mutter, Ciara Ortega, Chloe Putnam, Anixa Rosa-Martinez, Alexa Woolson.
ODU VOLLEYBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — In its third match in so many days, the Old Dominion (2-1) volleyball team defeated Delaware State, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Volleyball Center.
Alessia Sgherza had a big day for the Monarchs, finishing with a season-high 15 kills, while adding seven digs, a block and a service ace. Freshman Madelyn Grunza (12) totaled double-digit kills for the first time this season.
After winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-19, Delaware State responded in the third set with a convincing 25-17 win over the Monarchs. The Hornets continued its momentum as it won the fourth set, 25-18 to force a fifth and final set.
The thrilling fifth set opened in the Monarchs' favor when Teresa Atilano served an ace. DSU added three-straight points to lead 3-1 but served an error to allow the Monarchs back on the board. The Hornets (0-1) dominated the next few points until the Monarchs flipped momentum when Olivia De Jesus stepped up with a block, making it a one point game in favor of DSU. It was a defensive battle the remainder of the set as the two teams traded points. It was not until Hailey Duncan downed a block that the fifth set was knotted, 12-12. The Hornets added one more point but ODU went on to score three consecutive points via a Grunza kill and two DSU attack errors that ODU came out victorious.
ODU TENNIS
CLEMSON, S.C. —The Old Dominion men's tennis team (0-2) fell to Clemson (3-1) by a 6-1 score on Sunday afternoon at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.
Jannik Giesse picked up a straight set victory for the Monarchs over the Tigers’ Daniel Labrador (6-2, 6-0).
“This was another match where the scoreboard doesn’t tell the entire truth,” said ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. “We lost two matches with match points, so if we convert those, then the entire dynamic looks different. But, truthfully we dug ourselves too big of a hole first one and half hours of the dual match. We need to do a better job playing big points on our terms. We will work on that this week in practice.”
Old Dominion will return to the courts on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 11:00 a.m. EST, when the Tennis Monarchs take on No. 22 Virginia at the Sheridan Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Va.