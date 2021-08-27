The Pitt Community College Bulldogs defeated the MACU Lady Mustangs Wednesday evening, 3-0. In their first game back in nearly two years, the Mustangs put up a valiant effort against the Bulldogs.
“Pitt was a tough opponent with a large bench and some heavy hitters. I feel that when we were able to shut down some of their hitters, we did great. I am proud of the effort the girls showed tonight, and am excited to see how this season plays out,” MACU head coach Nicole Delosreyes said.
Junior Judea Edmonds led the Mustangs with 9 digs and 6 kills. Junior transfer McKenna Griffin contributed with five digs, five kills, and two aces.
— Patrick McCarthy, Mid-Atlantic Christian University athletics
FOOTBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University punter Ryan Richter and quarterback Juwan Carter were named Monday to a pair of preseason national watch lists for Division I FCS football.
Richter was one of 20 punters across the country to earn a spot on the FCS Punter of the Year preseason watch list, presented by the Augusta Sports Council. Richter was voted to the preseason All-MEAC first team last month and earned third-team All-MEAC accolades following the 2019 season. That year, he ranked third in the MEAC in punting average, at 39.7 yards per attempt. That is the fourth-best single-season average in school history.
Carter is one of 44 players to earn a spot on the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS National Performer of the Year watch list. Carter is also on the preseason watch list for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS, and the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. He was named the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year last month. Carter led the MEAC with 2,631 passing yards, 2,856 yards of total offense and a 60.6 completion percentage in 2019 while accounting for 29 touchdowns (23 passing, six rushing).
— Norfolk State University athletics
FIELD HOCKEY
NORFOLK, Va. — The No. 18 nationally ranked Old Dominion field hockey team will commence the 2021 season by hosting a pair of matches this weekend, starting on Friday, August 27 at 11 a.m., when the Monarchs welcome No. 17 Delaware to the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. ODU will then host American on Sunday, August 29 at 12 p.m. Both games will be streamed on Monarch Media.
Old Dominion was picked to finish third in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while Marlon de Bruijne was tabbed as the Preseason Co-BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year. Joining de Bruijne on the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team was teammate Delphine Le Jeune. A season ago, the Monarchs logged a 9-5 record, including an 8-3 mark in BIG EAST play and reached their second-consecutive BIG EAST final, while finishing the year ranked 16th by the NFHCA.
VOLLEYBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion volleyball team kicks off the 2021 season by hosting the Old Dominion Invitational, which runs Friday and Saturday at the ODU Volleyball Center. The invitational features six total matches across two days, and the participants include the Monarchs, Hampton, Loyola (Md.) and West Virginia. Live stats are available for every match, and each of ODU’s three contests will be streamed live on CUSA TV.
The Monarchs posted a 7-11 overall record in the spring and remained in contention for a spot in the Conference USA Championship right until their final conference match of the year. ODU returns 13 letterwinners and all its starters from that inaugural season.
— Old Dominion University athletics