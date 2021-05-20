At first glimpse, Geoffrey Wellons, Jr. looks the part of a college basketball player.
Wellons, listed at 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, had the tools to be noticed by the Mid-Atlantic Christian University men’s basketball program.
With family in attendance, Wellons signed to join the Mustangs men’s basketball program during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Wellons said after the ceremony that it was a blessing to sign with MACU and to confirm his future in basketball.
“It’s been a journey coming up here and it’s very emotional,” Wellons said.
Wellons played high school basketball in Virginia at Williamsburg Christian Academy.
Wellons began playing basketball at age 5.
By age 10, Wellons acknowledged that he wanted to make something of himself by playing basketball.
He acknowledged Williamsburg Christian prepared him to make the next step to college.
Wellons described his style of play on the hardwood as an energy player.
“I’m a rim runner. I block shots and whatever the team needs, I’m just there to help,” Wellons said.
During his recruitment, Wellons noted the university and its environment were key factors for him to bring his talents to Elizabeth City.
Wellons acknowledged his excitement to play in one of MACU’s first games of the 2021-22 season against NCAA Division I program Hampton University.
MACU men’s basketball coach Allan Harris noted that he had been recruiting Wellons during the past two years.
“I’ve watched him develop. I’ve watched him grow,” Harris said. “His senior year at Williamsburg Christian, he displayed abilities for a person at 7-feet that I thought were intriguing.”
Harris noted Wellons’ ability to use both hands to score the basketball at the basket, his footwork near the basket, agileness to run up and down the court, rebounding and blocking shots.
“He doesn’t make a poor decision in regards to shot selection,” Harris said. “Everything is around the rim. He got stronger and stronger each time I saw him play…. He chose MACU and I’m excited about that.”
Harris acknowledged adding a player with the attributes of Wellons is important for the MACU men’s basketball program.
The Mustangs play NCAA Division I, II and III programs on an annual basis in non-conference games that feature athletes that have the physical build that Wellons has.
Harris noted that Wellons has a lot of basketball left in him to reach his potential.
“He’s going to get stronger. He’s going to get better,” Harris said. “He has a skill level, right now, that is already where it needs to be. He’s going to really make a big difference for our program playing the five spot.”