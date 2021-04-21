The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team hosted Bluefield State in a series Saturday and Sunday at Knobbs Creek Park in Elizabeth City.
The teams played two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
MACU won the first game Saturday 7-1, but lost the second game Saturday 19-5.
On Sunday, Bluefield State won the first game 12-3, but MACU won the second game 9-6.
SOCCER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Chowan women’s Soccer team continues to excel and make history as the Hawks post a program best seven selections to the Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer All-Conference list announced by the league office on Monday.
The Hawks posted four players on the First Team, one on Second Team, and two on Third Team.
Leading off the list is Sabrina Henderson posting her second First Team All-Conference selection and her third All-Conference selection in her career after picking up Third Team honors in 2017 and First Team honors in 2018. The Lake Mary, Fla. native posted four goals and one assist during the regular season for the Hawks.
Finding herself once again on the First Team squad is Carolina Lucci. The Monaca, Pa. native continues to etch her name deep in the Chowan and Conference Carolinas’ record books by becoming the second Women’s Soccer player to be named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year, and four-time All-Conference First team in league history joining only Natalie Monfils of Belmont Abbey (1998-2001). Lucci also became the third Chowan player in all-sports for the Hawks to achieve the feat joining former volleyball player, Karina Monroe (2009-12), and former women’s tennis player, Natalya Kamenshchikova (2012-2015).
Sydney Henderson became the first defender for women’s soccer to earn First Team honors. Henderson picked up her second all-conference selection after being named Third Team in 2018. The Lake Mary, Fla. native led the league with five assists to go with two goals this season while helping the back-line to four shutouts.
Allison Traub, also became the first goal keeper for the Hawks to be named First Team. The Hamilton, Va. native was tops in the league in shutouts (4) and in goals against average (.752).
Grabbing Second Team honors is Michelle Maksimovic. The Oudewater, Netherlands native led the team with four goals and two assists during the regular season.
Earning Third Team honors is Sierra Gonzalez and Sabine Felix. Gonzalez, Carthage, N.C. native picked up her second straight Third Team selection while adding two goals and two assists this season. Felix, a Wilmington, N.C. native earns her first all-conference nod helping the defensive unit to four shutouts this season.
— Conference Carolinas
LACROSSE
Brooke Woods-Pennell of Chowan and Ciara Moorman of Mount Olive have been named the weekly award honorees for Conference Carolinas women’s lacrosse.
Woods-Pennell was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Week, while Moorman was named the Defensive Player of the Week.
A junior from Bowmanville, Ontario in Canada, Woods-Pennell had a career-best eight goals to go along with an assist in a win over Erskine.
A junior from Parkville, Maryland, Moorman made 14 saves in Mount Olive’s regular season title-clinching win over Belmont Abbey.
— Conference Carolinas
GOLF
SNOW HILL —The Chowan men’s Golf team improved in the final round of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Men’s Golf Championship by seven strokes at Cutter Creek Golf Club. The Hawks competed in their first Conference Carolinas Championship since joining last season.
Chowan finished ninth overall (321-320-313).
CU’s Graham Cowan continued to lead the way for the Hawks posting a final round 74. Cowan picked up three birdies and 11 pars.
Bryce Simms and Patrick Sullivan posted final round scores of 79. Simms finished with one birdie and nine pars, while Sullivan added a birdie and 10 pars after starting the day with six straight pars.
Jaxon Eck rounded out the scoring with an 81 notching a birdie and 10 pars. John Mata carded an 84 with a birdie and eight pars.
The Hawks posted 17 birdies and one eagle during the championship.
— Chowan University athletics