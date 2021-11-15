The Mid-Atlantic Christian University women’s basketball team defeated host Appalachian Bible College 73-11 Saturday in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
Kayla Kent led MACU (1-2) in the non-league game with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Airyannah Moitt followed with 14 points, and two rebounds.
MACU led 22-0 after the first quarter and 40-2 at halftime.
High Point 109, Mid-Atlantic Christian 38: The Mustangs (1-3) lost to the NCAA Division I Panthers (2-1) in a non-conference game Sunday inside the Qubein Center at High Point University in High Point.
High Point led 29-9 after the first quarter and 54-17 at halftime.
Callie Scheier led High Point with 23 points, three assists and three steals, while Hayley Berfield followed with 17 points, three steals and four rebounds.
Nakyah Terrell scored 16 points in the win.
MACU’s Tyeisha Williams led the Mustangs with 18 points and two rebounds, while Kayla Kent scored 11 points and added three rebounds.
MACU is scheduled to return to play Tuesday, Nov. 23 against Elizabeth City State University inside the Vaughan Center on the campus of ECSU at 11 a.m.
Elizabeth City State 60, Albany State 50: The Vikings (1-0) defeated the Golden Rams (0-1) Friday inside the Jones Brothers HPER Complex in Albany, Georgia.
Naterria Luster led ECSU with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. No player for the Golden Rams scored more than 10 points in the game.
Elizabeth City State 61, Clark Atlanta 54: The Vikings (2-0) defeated the Panthers (0-2) Saturday inside the Jones Brothers HPER Complex in Albany, Georgia.
Naterria Luster led the Vikings with 20 points, six rebounds and an assist, Shamani Stafford followed with 11 points, seven rebounds three assists, while Aniyah Vanhook scored 10 points in the win.
Denise Stine led Clark Atlanta with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Reagan Jackson scored 13 points, with tree rebounds, two assists and three steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 93, Longwood 47: The Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mustangs dropped a 93-47 decision to Longwood University in Willett Hall on Sunday afternoon in Farmville, Virginia.
The Mustangs (1-3), facing their second NCAA Division I opponent in five days, played the first ten minutes close with the Lancers (2-1). Led by five points from senior Kevin Fletcher, the Mustangs kept the contest to within three before Longwood outscored the Mustangs 34-6 over the last ten minutes of the first half.
Longwood turned up the defensive pressure over the last ten minutes of the first half, limiting MACU to just 1-of-12 shooting from long distance and forcing eight turnovers.
When scheduling the games against the much larger Division I opponents, the MACU coaching staff looks for improvements from half to half. The Mustangs were much improved in the second half as they improved their shooting percentage from distance, the number of turnovers committed and dropped the scoring margin between the two teams from 31 in the first half to just 15 in the second half.
The Mustangs were led by senior Kevin Fletcher who notched 20 points on the afternoon.
Longwood had five players in double figures as Zac Watson and Leslie Nkereuwem both registered 14 points.
In the middle of a four-game road trip, the Mustangs will head to Rocky Mount to face North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday, November 17th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
— Chris Bell, Mid-Atlantic Christian athletics
West Chester (Pa.) 85, Elizabeth City State 71: The Vikings (1-0) lost to the Golden Rams in the season opener Friday at the PSAC/CIAA Challenge at Keystone Arena in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
ECSU was paced by Zacchues Hobbs and his 21 points and three rebounds, while Shykeef Daniels added 14 points and eight rebounds.
West Chester had five players score 10 or more points in the game as Kyle McGee led the Golden Rams (1-0) with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Jamil Manigo followed with 15 points, four rebounds a blocked shot and a steal.
Elizabeth City State 74, Kutztown 68: The Vikings (1-1) defeated the host Bears (0-2) in the PSAC/CIAA Challenge Saturday inside Keystone Area in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
Zacchues Hobbs led ECSU with 25 points, three steals, two rebounds and three assists, while Shykeef Daniels followed with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Wesley Butler led Kutztown with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal, while Michael Smith III followed with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.