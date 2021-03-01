The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team defeated host Appalachian Bible College 58-21 Saturday.
Carrington Townes led MACU (7-4) with 11 points, five assists and three rebounds, Alexis Starks, Tyeisha Williams and Sarita Smith scored eight points each, Amanda Lemons and Judea Edmonds scored seven points each.
Regina Woodley added four points, Morgan Brock scored three points and Hannah Moore had two points in the win.
Allison Bowsher led Appalachian Bible with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Conference Carolinas women’s basketball tournament: Chowan travels to Barton for the Quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas Basketball Championship on Tuesday.
In its last game, Chowan recorded its second straight win with a 78-61 win over Lees-McRae.
Destiny Robinson and Aniah Patterson pace the team in double-figures with 12.0 and 11.9 points per game.
Monique Jones is the third leading rebounder in the conference with 9.3 rebounds per game and is coming off a career-high 18 boards. Robinson is fifth at 8.1 rpg.
BASEBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team played four games against University of South Carolina at Beaufort at the Richard Gray Sports Complex in Hardeeville, South Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.
All games were seven innings.
The Sand Sharks won the first game Saturday 6-1.
MACU won the second game Saturday 6-3.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first, fifth and seven innings, while USC Beaufort scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Christian Moody and Liam Miller each had two hits, while Marcus Starnes had two RBIs for MACU.
MACU lost both games Sunday by a 9-2 score in the first game and a 26-0 result in the second game.
On Feb. 24, MACU defeated Thomas Nelson Community College (Va.) 12-9 in eight innings, but lost to Thomas Nelson 7-0 in seven innings at the Virginia Baseball Academy.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MACU announced Feb. 22 that Nicole Delosreyes as the new women’s volleyball coach at MACU.
Delosreyes previously coached the sport at Albemarle School.
Delosreyes takes over the program from Steve Halstead, who led the Mustangs since the 2018 season.
Due to the pandemic, MACU did not compete in women’s volleyball in the fall 2020 season.
SOFTBALL
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan softball team wrapped up the sweep against Frostburg State with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
Chowan won the first game 4-1 and the second game by a 5-3 result.
During the doubleheader, Jesse Gentry paced the CU offense with three hits. Kaitlin Brunelli, Hannah Naifeh, Haleigh Reid, Meredith Morgan, and Hannah Eden tallied two hits each. Brunelli, Morgan, and Eden picked up a double.
Meredith Morgan posted four RBI to lead the team. Courtney Lamb recorded three walks in game two.
Bailey Wilcox picked up the win in the circle in game one with a complete game allowing one run off four hits. Megan Vincent pitched a complete game in the nightcap with nine strikeouts.
— Chowan athletics