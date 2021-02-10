Kevin Fletcher, a senior guard on Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team, was recognized by the New South Athletic Conference as its Player of the Week.
He scored 24 points with nine rebounds and an assist in the Mustangs’ 89-69 win against Blue Lights College Feb. 4.
On Saturday against Christendom College, Fletcher scored 23 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals in MACU’s 78-68 home win against the Crusaders.
Fletcher, listed at 6-foot-6, leads the Mustangs in scoring during the 2020-21 campaign at 23.7 points per game.
ODU BASEBALL
Head coach Chris Finwood announced Old Dominion baseball’s 2021 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
The 2021 slate features 32 home games scheduled to take place at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex.
“We are excited to finally release our 2021 schedule. As with most everyone; this has been a uniquely challenging environment to try and put together a complete schedule. With all the varying conference schedules, we found ourselves going back to the drawing board time and again,” expressed Finwood. “Having said that, I feel like we have accomplished our goal of putting together a competitive schedule while satisfying the constraints we had due to budget cuts and COVID travel and more. We are playing a large number of home games again, which I like and our non-conference road games are once again at some very good programs such as ECU, UVA and VCU. With Conference USA going to four game series this year, we won’t be playing many mid-week games once conference play begins, this will be a big change from normal years.”
The upcoming season will feature a slew of in-state opponents, including home contests against Norfolk State, William and Mary, George Mason and VCU.
ODU will open the season at home on Feb. 19-21 as it hosts crosstown opponent Norfolk State.
Of the Monarchs 18 opponents, seven of them recorded 10 wins or more in the shortened 2020 season. Most notably, ODU will head to Greenville, North Carolina on March 3 to take on No. 16 ECU in a midweek matchup.
In Conference USA action, the Monarchs will play FIU, Rice, Charlotte and Western Kentucky at home, and will face Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA and Louisiana Tech on the road.
ODU will open league play on March 26 as it plays host to FIU.
“We hope to see our fans and friends at the Bud for some outstanding college baseball. We are happy and grateful to be back on the field again and look forward to the season,” said Finwood.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ODU home games will be limited to the the first 250 patrons, the gate on 43rd street will open 60 minutes prior to first-pitch, mask required for entry into stadium, no gaiters, maintain social distancing while in the facility, no large gatherings inside the facility, please sit in the stands in the designated locations, wash hands frequently and parking in Elkhorn Garage and Lot 43.
The C-USA Baseball Championship will be held May 26-30 at the new J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana, hosted by LA Tech.
ODU BASKETBALL
The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (9-5, 5-3 C-USA) will travel to Charlotte for a game today at 6 p.m. before welcoming the 49ers to Chartway Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.
Both games will stream on ESPN+.
The Monarchs have won five of their last seven games, most recently coming off a split against Marshall.
In the first game against the Thundering Herd on Friday night at Chartway Arena, ODU erased a 21-point deficit to claim an 82-81 victory.
The 21-point comeback tied a program record.
ODU currently has four players averaging double-figures so far this season: Malik Curry (16.5 ppg), Austin Trice (10.8 ppg), Kalu Ezikpe (10.3 ppg) and A.J. Oliver II (10.2 ppg).
Xavier Green enters Wednesday’s contest with 992 career points, needing just eight more to reach the 1,000 point mark.