Elizabeth City State’s Joseph Allen had a notable 2019-20 season for the ECSU men’s basketball team.
His efforts were recognized.
Allen was selected to play in the HBCU All-Star Game Experience.
The first edition of the game was to have players from historically black colleges and universities play in the contest next month in Atlanta.
The game was postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Allen was selected to the BOXTOROW Division II All-American second team Wednesday.
Allen, listed at 6-foot-8, was a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association first team all-CIAA performer during the 2019-20 season.
The forward from Miami Gardens, Florida started in 20 of 22 games for the Vikings and scored 11.9 points with 10 rebounds per game.
Allen scored a season-high 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field against Shaw in an ECSU 80-70 win Nov. 11 at the Vaughan Center.
He recorded a season-best 18 rebounds in an ECSU 70-59 loss to Bowie State Feb. 13 at the Vaughan Center.