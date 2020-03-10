NORFOLK, Va. — Aaron Carver (Elizabeth City, N.C.), a redshirt senior on the Old Dominion men’s basketball team, was named to the Conference USA All-Defensive Team on Monday afternoon, as announced by league officials and voted on by C-USA head coaches and media members.
Carver ranks 23rd in the NCAA and first in the conference for total rebounds (317), as well as defensive rebounds per game (7.35). His 10.2 rebounds per game leads Conference USA and is the 26th most in Division I. Carver leads Old Dominion with 19 blocked shots and is one of three Monarchs to start every game this season.
For his career, Carver has hauled down 687 rebounds, which places him 21st on ODU’s all-time rebounding list.
Last week, Carver was one of five student-athletes named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team. He was named to CoSIDA’s Academic NCAA Division I All-District 3 First Team last month.
Carver played his high school basketball at Northeastern High School.
Joining Carver on the team are Malik Martin (Charlotte), Osasumwen Osaghae (FIU), Derric Jean (Louisiana Tech), Jarrod West (Marshall) and Jared Savage (WKU).