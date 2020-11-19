The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team defeated Regent University (Va.) 64-63 Tuesday night inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
Despite leading for most of the game, the Mustangs (3-0) needed a late basket to secure the win.
The Mustangs held a 62-61 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. MACU had possession of the ball, but Regent’s Andrew Aiken stole the ball at the top of the key from MACU’s Kevin Fletcher.
On his way to the basket, Aiken was fouled with 7.7 seconds remaining in the game.
Aiken stepped to the free-throw line and made both free throws to give the Royals a 63-62 lead. Following the second made free throw, the Mustangs quickly moved the ball down the court.
A pass by MACU’s Talik Totten to Tim Aydlett led to Aydlett’s go-ahead basket with 2.4 seconds remaining to give MACU a 64-63 lead.
Following a timeout, Regent (0-1) had to inbound the basketball from the opposite end of its basket.
The Royals got the ball in play, but MACU deflected a Regent pass towards midcourt as time expired in the game.
Fletcher led MACU with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, Antuan Sharpe followed with 11 points, Malik Galloway scored 10 points with seven rebounds, Aydlett and Totten scored nine points each, Zion Boston scored six points and Leander Williams scored three points.
Up-and-down play: Despite the win, MACU committed 20 turnovers and saw a 33-22 halftime lead evaporate in the final 20 minutes of the game.
“We relaxed,” MACU head men’s basketball coach Allan Harris said. “We stopped doing what helped us get the lead.”
Although Harris credited Regent, the coach stressed that his team has to play defense for the entire 40 minutes of the game.
Regent opened the second half with a 12-2 run and tied the game at 37-37 with around 15 minutes to go in the second half.
The Mustangs responded with an 11-2 run, which was capped by an Aydlett four-point play to take a 48-39 lead.
“We executed enough to get the win,” Harris said. “It was ugly, but we got it.”
Harris added that the team needs to be more committed on the defensive end, rebound the basketball better, execute and be more patient.
Regent committed 23 turnovers in the game.
Young guards emerge: Totten had a strong start to the game as the sophomore from Hertford County scored all of his points in the first half.
“He came out ready to have a good game,” Harris said of Totten.
Along with the game-winning basket, Aydlett, a freshman from Camden County, hit a 3-pointer in the corner and was fouled on the play.
Aydlett completed the four-point play with a made free throw at the foul line to extend MACU’s lead to nine points with around 11 minutes to go in the second half.
“Tim stepped up big,” Harris said.
Steady shooting: MACU shot above its season average in the game.
In the first half, MACU made 14-of-29 shots (48.3%). In the second half, the Mustangs made 13-of-28 shots (46.4%) and finished the game shooting 47.4% (27-of-57 made shots) from the field.
Milestone victory: The win for Mid-Atlantic Christian is believed to be the first time in program history that the men’s team had begun a season with a 3-0 record.
Last season, Mid-Atlantic Christian lost its first game of the 2019-20 campaign to NCAA Division I program Hampton, but that game was designated as an exhibition for MACU.
Hampton, however, counted the game towards its overall record.
Following the Hampton game, MACU won three consecutive games it counted towards its record.
Regent: Aiken scored a game-high 22 points and made 6-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point line and added two steals. Eric Benjamin and Stanley Adjei followed with 15 points each. Adjei added 12 rebounds.
Up next: MACU hosts Hosanna Bible College Saturday at 2 p.m. at Chesson Gym.