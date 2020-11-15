The MACU Men's basketball team defeated Carolina University 69-64 Saturday at Chesson Gym to remain undefeated on the season.
The Mustangs were in control most of the second half, with their largest lead being 47-40 with 10:30 left in the second half. The Mustangs were able to make key free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
When asked about the game, MACU head coach Allan Harris had this to say about his team's performance: "It was a great team win tonight led by some amazing senior leadership. I was proud of the way the guys played tough, and as a team. We have a few things to work on, but I am proud of the way we played today."
Senior Kevin Fletcher led the Mustangs with 20 points, shooting 5-11 from 3-point range, and contributed 6 rebounds as well. Sophomore Talik Totten was the Mustangs' second leading scorer with 12 points and 3 assists. Senior Malik Galloway poured in 11 points and hauled in 6 rebounds.
Carolina University's Kester Ofoegbu led all scorers and rebounders with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Micah Cooper followed up with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mustangs move to 2-0 on the season and are scheduled to play Regent University on Tuesday, November 17th.