The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team began play in the United State Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series on Monday at Showers Field in DuBois, Pennsylvania.
The Mustangs earned a bid to the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the eight-team field.
Before the tournament began on Monday, MACU’s Jalyn Lee was named an USCAA First Team All-American, while teammate Will Warren was selected to the USCAA Third Team (honorable mention) All-American team.
Lee was busy Sunday as he competed in the USCAA Home Run Derby.
“That was probably the coolest thing that I have ever done,” Lee told The Daily Advance after the derby on Sunday night. “It was a great experience. I’m glad I got to be there and participate.”
It was the first time Lee competed in a home run derby.
As for his selection as a first team All-American, it meant the world to Lee.
“After all the stuff that I have been through over the past couple of years, even being told by certain people that I never amount to anything in baseball; I would never go anywhere — it means the world to me,” Lee said.
He was appreciative of the support of the people who helped him move forward.
Lee noted after high school, he planned to join the military. He made stops at Lenoir Community College then Methodist University.
He noted while as a redshirt at Methodist, he didn’t fit with the baseball program.
Lee added he was ready to join the military, but after a conversation with MACU head coach Michael Louis, Lee changed course after Louis asked if he wanted to continue to play baseball with the Mustangs.
“It’s worked out very well,” Lee said. “I love all my teammates and everybody that’s here for me and helps me out.”
Lee added he loves MACU and it is a good fit for him.
Lee, a first baseman and right handed pitcher, batted over .350 with seven home runs and 38 RBIs during the 2021 regular season.
Warren is in his second season with the Mustangs.
He was appreciative of the recognition by the USCAA.
“I came from a small school, so to be able to receive an accolade like this means a lot to me as a player,” Warren said. “It just proves all it takes is hard work. You can do anything you set your mind to.”
Warren acknowledged the MACU baseball program made strides in Year 2 this spring. The spring 2020 season was the inaugural season of the program.
The 2020 season ended prematurely last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a new coaching staff, I believe we are going in the right direction,” Warren said.
Warren added that Louis, who is in his first season leading the program, is putting players in the right position to succeed.
The moment of the season for Warren before the tournament was returning from injury against Christendom College last month.
In a game against Christendom on April 24, Warren went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and a single. Warren missed hitting for the cycle by a triple.
He added four RBIs in the game.
Before the tournament, Warren was batting over .390 with a home run and 18 RBIs.
Louis noted after the 2020 season, his mindset was to roll with the punches and compared baseball to life; there will be adversity.
“This is setting you up for the future. This is setting you up for life,” Louis said. “Baseball is a metaphor for it.”
Louis acknowledged the importance of the program receiving a bid to compete in the national tournament.
“We’re finally getting some recognition that my guys deserve,” Louis said. “They put in a lot of hard work that goes unnoticed behind the scenes. They deserve to get recognition and we earned to get in this year. Even with all the scheduling problems, it’s huge.”
The coach added from a recruiting perspective, they can talk about the USCAA and their program’s ability to play in the national tournament.
Both Warren and Lee expect to win the tournament.
The Mustangs will have to put in work to achieve that goal.
MACU lost to No. 2 seed Penn State DuBois 11-2 in seven innings Monday evening in the opening game of the tournament.
MACU's Dakota Jacobsen got the start on the mound and went four innings, struck out four batters, gave up eight hits and five earned runs.
Lee had a double with an RBI, while Warren went 2-for-3 with a double.
Zane Morgan led Penn State DuBois with a 3-for-4 outing with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Brandon Orsich pitched six innings for Penn State DuBois, gave up four hits, two runs, an earned run, a walk and struck out three batters in the win.
MACU needs to win the remainder of its games to secure the championship in the double elimination tournament.