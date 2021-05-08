The Mid-Atlantic Christian University baseball team will play in the post season.
The Mustangs (15-23) were selected as the No. 7 seed in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series national tournament.
The USCAA released its selections Thursday.
In its second season as a program, MACU is making its first appearance in the USCAA Small College World Series tournament.
MACU enters the tournament as the second best team in the USCAA in runs scored.
MACU’s Jalyn Lee is third in the USCAA in hits, second in home runs, second in RBI and second in total bases.
MACU pitcher Tanner McKeel is tied for first in the USCAA in saves.
The other teams in the tournament are No. 1 seed University of Cincinnati-Clermont (16-8), No. 2 and No. 4 seeds either Penn State Mont Alto (23-3) or Penn State DuBois (22-5).
The No. 2 and No. 4 seeding between the two teams in the national tournament will depend who wins the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) tournament championship.
Penn State DuBois won the USCAA national championship in 2018 and 2019.
Also in the tournament are No. 3 seed Mississippi University for Women (20-9), No. 5 seed Wright State-Lake Campus (15-14), No. 6 seed in New York’s Bryant & Stratton-Albany (7-23) and No. 8 seed will be finalized after the PSUAC tournament championship.
Penn State Brandywine (12-4) has a conditional bid as the No. 8 seed.
MACU will play the No. 2 seed, which will be the champion of the PSUAC tournament championship, for its opening game of the tournament.
The national championship tournament will be held at Showers Field in DuBois, Pennsylvania beginning May 16.
The tournament will be one of the USCAA’s first events held since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the country last year.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
CHAPEL HILL — The No. 29 nationally ranked Old Dominion women’s tennis picked up its first win in program history in the NCAA Tournament after taking down No. 33 Arkansas by a 4-2 score in the first round on Friday morning inside of the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.
ODU has now won 11 straight matches, while outscoring its opponents 55-13 during the win streak.
“This match was a rollercoaster,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. “We were prepared for the situation after dropping the doubles point, I thought all six of our singles players stepped up. This was a fantastic team effort. We were one of the best teams in the country [Friday].”
Brooke Pilkington/Alexandra Viktorovich defeated Kelly Keller/Jackie Carr 7-5; but the Monarchs fell in No. 1 and 2 doubles, as the Razorbacks (11-11) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.
No. 78 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya tied the match at 1-1 after taking down Tatum Rice (6-3, 6-3). Alesya Yakubovich gave the Monarchs their first lead of the day, 2-1, after picking up a straight set win over Morgan Cross (6-1, 6-3).
Pilkington proved to be too much for Lauren Alter (6-4, 6-4), extending Old Dominion’s lead to 3-1. Fellow senior No. 109 Holly Hutchinson sealed the deal on the victory with a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over No. 45 Indianna Spink.
Old Dominion (13-4) will be right back in action Saturday when the Monarchs take on the winner of No. 1 nationally ranked North Carolina versus South Carolina State. Tomorrow’s match in Chapel Hill will start at 4 p.m.
“The tournament goes through the number one team in the country North Carolina,” concluded Manilla.
— Old Dominion University athletics