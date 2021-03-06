The Mid-Atlantic Christian basketball teams are set to conclude their respective regular seasons today at Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
Both will play Warren Wilson College.
The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with the men’s game set for a 1 p.m. start.
The MACU men’s team (6-3) last played Feb. 20 and suffered a 95-68 loss to Carolina University.
Kevin Fletcher, a senior guard, led MACU in the game with 22 points.
Fletcher leads the Mustangs in scoring (24.3 points per game), 3-point makes (3.1 per game) and attempts (10.1 per game) and minutes played (38.7 minutes per game) this season.
Entering today’s regular season finale, Fletcher has played in all nine games for MACU this season and started in all nine contests.
In six games, Jajour Lambert is second on the team in scoring with a 12.8 points per game average, while Malik Galloway is third on the team in scoring with 11 points per game.
In eight games started this season, Galloway, a senior forward, leads MACU in rebounds (9.6 per game) and blocks (one per game).
Warren Wilson has not played a game this season.
Two games scheduled against Carolina University on Monday and Thursday were canceled.
WOMEN’S GAME
MACU (7-4) enters the game with a five-game winning streak. The Mustangs defeated Appalachian Bible College 58-21 Feb. 27 in West Virginia.
During the winning streak, the Mustangs have scored 67.6 points per game, while holding three teams under 40 points in three games during the stretch.
Alexis Starks leads MACU in scoring with 12.6 points per game, while Tyeisha Williams is second overall with 11.5 points per game.
The Warren Wilson Owls (0-2) began their season with consecutive losses to Bluefield State on Monday and Thursday.
BASEBALL
The MACU baseball team (5-6) heads south to play Grand Valley State in a showcase Sunday at Fleming Stadium in Wilson.
First pitch is scheduled at 11 a.m.
Grand Valley State, from Allendale, Michigan, was set to begin its season Friday at the showcase.
CHOWAN BASKETBALL
BELMONT — The clock struck midnight on the Chowan men’s basketball Cinderella story as the Hawks fell to Belmont Abbey 70-58 in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals on Thursday evening.
Jonathan McFall paced the Hawks with 19 points and five rebounds. Jaedon Willis tallied 14 points, while Jaylen Dilliard chipped in the 11 points.
Jamal Thomas posted seven points and four assists.
Belmont Abbey shot 64.0% from the floor in the second half compared to 39.3% for the Hawks.
— Chowan athletics