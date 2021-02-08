The Mid-Atlantic Christian women’s basketball team defeated Christendom College 75-49 Saturday afternoon inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
MACU recognized its senior basketball players.
Tyeisha Williams led MACU (5-4) with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, Amanda Lemons, a senior, followed with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Alexis Starks scored 12 points with four rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Judea Edmonds posted 11 points, three rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot and four steals.
MACU shot 42.1% (32-of-76) from the field. Defensively, MACU forced Christendom into 38 turnovers and scored 29 points off the turnovers.
The Mustangs’ largest lead of the game was 30 points in the second half.
Kate Walz led Christendom with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Agnes Wingate followed with 12 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 80, Patrick Henry 24: The Mustangs (4-4) earned the road win at Patrick Henry College on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 78, Christendom 68: The Mustangs defeated the Crusaders Saturday afternoon at MACU.
Kevin Fletcher, a senior, led MACU with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Jajour Lambert followed with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Malik Galloway, also a senior, scored 12 points with nine rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Leander Williams, a senior, scored six points with a rebound and a steal, Aaron Jackson, a senior, had three rebounds and a steal.
Talik Totten scored 10 points with four rebounds, an assist and three steals.
MACU held the advantage in turnovers as it only committed 10 turnovers. Christendom committed 21 turnovers.
The Mustangs outscored the Crusaders 25-7 on points off turnovers.
Owen Kennedy led Christendom College with 19 points, 18 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
John VanderWoude had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Dominic Smith scored 12 points with four rebounds.
BASEBALL
Carolina University 5, Mid-Atlantic Christian 4: The Mustangs (0-1) opened their 2021 campaign with a loss in 11 innings to the Bruins Saturday in Mocksville.
Carolina University hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to secure the win.
MACU was led on the mound by pitchers Dakota Jacobsen and Tanner McKeel. They combined for 11 innings, five earned runs, four strikeouts, and only two walks.
Jayln Lee was 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, a double, and a home run to fuel the MACU offense.
Carolina University 17, Mid-Atlantic Christian 2: The Bruins (2-2) cruised to the victory in five innings Saturday afternoon.
Carolina University scored three runs in the first, seven runs in the second, two runs in the third and five runs in the fourth inning.
MACU (0-2) scored a run in the fourth inning on a Trey Dail RBI single and added a run in the top of the fifth inning on a Will Warren RBI single.
CIAA
CHARLOTTE — Due to continued concerns related to COVID-19, the Board of Directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has voted to cancel all conference scheduling and championship events for spring sponsored sports.
This includes the sports of softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s golf.
The association announced the decision Friday afternoon.
Elizabeth City State University, a member of the CIAA, sponsors softball, women’s tennis and men’s golf teams.
Each school that sponsors the affected sports will have the autonomy to schedule competition throughout season, if desired, to allow teams and student-athletes the opportunity complete and, if possible, qualify for NCAA Division II postseason participation should they meet minimum requirements.
“These decisions are never easy, but the mental and physical health as well as the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and communities continues to be our top priority,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “While there won’t be a traditional conference schedule or championship this spring, the Board agreed that it was important each institution have the option to compete, if they so choose, to ensure balance that supports their student-athletes’ mental health and overall wellness. Additionally, we remain committed to developing opportunities that engage all our student-athletes and celebrate their resilience and success.”
The conference and its membership will continue to monitor the COVID-19 landscape while following current federal, state, local, NCAA, and campus guidelines with a focus towards future planning for 2021 and beyond.