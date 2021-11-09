HAMPTON, Va. — Mid-Atlantic Christian University dropped a 101-51 decision to NCAA Division I opponent Hampton University on Tuesday night inside the Hampton University Convocation Center.
The men's basketball contest, the first of four for the Mustangs against Division I opponents, was the first road contest for MACU on the season.
MACU (1-2) was again victim to a slow start as the Pirates jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game. Back-to-back buckets from Tim Aydlett started the scoring for MACU but the Pirates continually pressured the Mustangs and extended their lead to 49-28 at half.
Jahiem Hinton led the Mustang attack with 11 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. However, MACU struggled from the field connecting on just 2-of-14 from long distance in the first stanza.
In the second half, MACU battled with the Big South opponent and started the half with an 8-2 run. Hampton responded with a run of their own, 29-7, to put further distance between the two opponents.
Hampton (1-0) was led by Marquis Godwin with 17 points. Najee Garvin (14), Dajour Dickens (12) and Amir Nesbitt (10) also registered double digits for the Pirates.
MACU was paced offensively by Tim Aydlett and Hinton as both notched 11 points for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs will head back on the road on Sunday to face off against another Division I opponent from the Big South Conference, Longwood University, in a 3:00 p.m. tip.