HAMPTON, Va. — Mid-Atlantic Christian University dropped a 101-51 decision to NCAA Division I opponent Hampton University on Tuesday night inside the Hampton University Convocation Center.
The men’s basketball contest, the first of four for the Mustangs against Division I opponents, was the first road contest for MACU on the season.
MACU (1-2) was again victim to a slow start as the Pirates jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game. Back-to-back buckets from Tim Aydlett started the scoring for MACU but the Pirates continually pressured the Mustangs and extended their lead to 49-28 at half.
Jahiem Hinton led the Mustang attack with 11 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. However, MACU struggled from the field connecting on just 2-of-14 from long distance in the first stanza.
In the second half, MACU battled with the Big South opponent and started the half with an 8-2 run. Hampton responded with a run of their own, 29-7, to put further distance between the two opponents.
Hampton (1-0) was led by Marquis Godwin with 17 points. Najee Garvin (14), Dajour Dickens (12) and Amir Nesbitt (10) also registered double digits for the Pirates.
MACU was paced offensively by Tim Aydlett and Hinton as both notched 11 points for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs will head back on the road on Sunday to face off against another Division I opponent from the Big South Conference, Longwood University, in a 3 p.m. tip.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Carolina Wesleyan 81, Mid-Atlantic Christian 36: The Battling Bishops (1-0) defeated the host Mustangs (0-2) in a non-conference game Tuesday night inside Chesson Gym on the campus of Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City.
Tyeisha Williams led ECSU with 15 points. Kayla Johnson and Kdot Harrison led N.C. Wesleyan with 14 points each.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
The Elizabeth City State University women’s volleyball team is set to host a quarterfinal round game in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday.
ECSU (26-5) is the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will host No. 6 seed Winston-Salem State (9-17) in a quarterfinal round match Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Vaughan Center.
The Vikings finished the 2021 season in second place in the CIAA Northern Division.
FOOTBALL
The CIAA released the 2021 All-CIAA team Wednesday.
Chowan University senior quarterback Bryce Witt was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year, while freshman defensive lineman Isaac Anderson was named the CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Teammates Imeek Watkins (WR/KR), David Keck (OL), and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid (DL) earned the First Team nod with Witt. Chowan also had four players named to the Second Team: Laurence King (WR), Isaac Anderson (DL), Gilberto Ortiz (DL), and Jude McAtamney (PK). Anderson and J’Vin Farmer were named to the Defensive All-Rookie team.
Elizabeth City State’s Zion Riddick (kick returner), Juanya’ Majette (linebacker) and Taeyon Reynolds (defensive back) were named to the All-CIAA second team. ECSU’s Josiah Hayes (wide receiver), Cameron Saunders (wide receiver) and Raevon Freeman (defensive lineman) were selected to the all-CIAA Rookie team.
Saint Augustine’s University’s Deandre Proctor, a resident of Elizabeth City, was selected to the All-CIAA Rookie team.
Proctor, a true freshman, played wide receiver and quarterback for the Falcons this season.
Proctor played prep football at Northeastern High School.