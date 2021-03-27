The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team hosts Warren Wilson in the New South Athletic Conference tournament championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The game will be held at Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
MACU (8-3), the No. 1 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 4 seed Carolina Christian 76-67 on Tuesday in the tournament semifinal.
Warren Wilson, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 3 seed Blue Lights College 87-73 in a semifinal game Wednesday.
Both teams played earlier this month in a regular season game at Warren Wilson College.
MACU defeated Warren Wilson 83-80 on March 6.
The game was Warren Wilson’s first game of the season.
The Owls enter the championship game with a 2-3 overall record with a 1-1 record in NSAC regular season games.
Jerry Daye leads Warren Wilson with a 19.5 points per game average.
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conference Carolinas has unveiled its 2020-21 Winter Team Messick Sportsmanship Award winners.
The Conference Carolinas Directors of Athletics implemented the process by which the Conference Carolinas Messick Sportsmanship Awards are determined. A student-athlete and coach from each institution vote separately upon the sportsmanship of all conference competitors. Each institution then submits those votes to the conference office where the averages are then calculated to decide the winner for each conference-sponsored sport.
The Chowan Men’s Swimming program earns Chowan’s first-ever Conference Carolinas Messick Sportsmanship Award.
The Team Messick Sportsmanship Awards are named after John D. Messick, who was the President of former conference member East Carolina from 1947-59. Messick truly championed sportsmanship and even wrote a book entitled, “Personality and Character Development.”
2020-21 Conference Carolinas Winter Team Messick Award Winners
Men’s Cross Country: Belmont Abbey; Women’s Cross Country: Belmont Abbey; Men’s Indoor Track and Field: Barton and Belmont Abbey; Women’s Indoor Track and Field: Southern Wesleyan; Women’s Swimming and Diving: King; Men’s Swimming and Diving: King, Chowan and Lees-McRae; Men’s Basketball: Emmanuel; Women’s Basketball: Southern Wesleyan.
— Chowan athletics
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville State vs. Elizabeth City State: ECSU went 1-1 in two games against Fayetteville State Thursday at the South Park Sports Complex in Elizabeth City.
Fayetteville State won the first game 6-2, while ECSU won the second game 8-7.
After the doubleheader, both teams are 1-5 on the season.
BASEBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion (14-4) baseball team will open Conference USA action when they welcome FIU (8-9) to the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex for a four-game series that began on Friday.
All four games will be streamed on CUSA.tv and can be heard across the ODU Sports Radio Network.
To accommodate Monarch fans as a result of the difficult circumstances related to the pandemic, the ODU Athletics department is pleased to offer free admission to all ODU baseball games for the 2021 season. The Bud Metheny Baseball Complex will now welcome 750 fans on a first come, first served basis.
It has been 673 days since ODU last faced a C-USA opponent. That came on May 23, 2019 in the C-USA Tournament against UTSA.
Head coach Chris Finwood is just one game away from reaching his 500th career victory. He’s made head coaching stops at VMI and Western Kentucky prior to being named the ODU head coach in June 2011.
ODU is coming off a pair of road wins at Richmond and VCU to remain perfect on the road. Freshman Robbie Petracci (.386, 4 HR) leads ODU in hitting. Andy Garriola (.325) leads the team in hits (26), RBI’s (27), doubles (8) and runs (17). Overall, ODU has hit 30 homers this season, which leads C-USA and fifth in the country. In the first set of RPI rankings for the 2021 season, ODU checks in at No. 36.
Finwood sent Tommy Gertner (1-0, 1.93 ERA) to the bump Friday followed by Nick Pantos (1-0, 1.16 ERA) and Hunter Gregory (1-0, 2.04 ERA) on Saturday and Ryne Moore (3-0, 0.69 ERA) on Sunday.
The Monarchs are 10-4 at the Bud this season.
FIU dropped a 6-3 midweek game to Stetson last time out. The Panthers are led by Juan Teixeira (.380) Overall, FIU is hitting .266 as a team with a 5.78 ERA. The Panthers were selected to finish third in the C-USA East preseason poll. They head to Norfolk with a 2-2 mark on the road. In the last meeting between the Panthers and Monarchs, ODU picked up the series win, earning the Sunday rubber match in 2019.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion volleyball team hosted undefeated No. 18 Western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday at the ODU Volleyball Center.
Sasha Grigoreva was scheduled be honored in a pregame ceremony for Senior Night on Friday evening.
To accommodate Monarch fans as a result of the difficult circumstances related to the pandemic, the ODU Athletics department is pleased to offer free admission to all ODU volleyball games for the 2021 spring season.
The Monarchs (7-8, 4-6 C-USA) are coming off a pair of losses to Marshall. Alessia Sgherza leads the Monarch team averaging 3.75 points per set, most on the ODU team and 10th in the league. Additionally, Sgherza paces the Monarch team with 3.39 kills per set, which ranks ninth in the league. Defensively, redshirt freshman Olivia De Jesus leads ODU with 1.02 blocks per set, which ranks seventh in the league.
The Hilltoppers (16-0, 10-0 C-USA) are the reigning Conference USA Champions, having not dropped a match against a league opponent since Nov. 16, 2018 in the C-USA Tournament. WKU leads the league in hitting percentage (.350), assists (13.39) and kills (14.02).
— ODU athletics