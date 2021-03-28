The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team was aiming to complete a trying but successful 2020-21 season with a championship.
Warren Wilson College was the spoiler on Saturday evening in Elizabeth City.
Warren Wilson led by 18 points at halftime and held on to defeat MACU 77-66 in the New South Athletic Conference tournament championship game inside Chesson Gym on the campus of MACU.
MACU (8-4), entered the championship game as the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while Warren Wilson (3-3) was the No. 2 seed.
Both teams played earlier in the season as MACU secured an 83-80 win at Warren Wilson on March 6.
The March 6 contest was Warren Wilson’s first game of the season, while it was MACU’s 10th and final game of the regular season.
On Saturday, MACU and Warren Wilson were tied 6-6 early in the first half.
From that point, the visiting Owls outscored the Mustangs 14-6 to take a 20-12 lead with eight minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the half.
The second-seeded Owls were fueled by the outside shooting of Turner Bailey along with baskets inside by Jeremiah “Jerry” Daye and Antonio Ledbetter.
Warren Wilson extended its lead to 28-13 with 6:26 to go in the first half.
MACU battled to get the deficit trimmed to 29-20 via a run of points by Talik Totten on consecutive baskets and a 3-pointer by Kevin Fletcher.
The inside-outside scoring for Warren Wilson fueled a 15-6 run to end the first half and take a 44-26 lead at halftime.
Brent Davis capped the half for the Owls by connecting on a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half.
Warren Wilson’s Bailey made 3-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point line to score nine points in the first half for the Owls.
The Owls shot 10-of-12 from the free-throw line during the first 20 minutes.
MACU struggled shooting from the field in the first half as the Mustangs made 9-of-32 shots (28.1%) from the field and shot 2-of-13 (15.4%) from the 3-point line.
The Mustangs started the second half with instant offense as Totten made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 12 points.
MACU attempted to speed up Warren Wilson by implementing a press defense after the Owls in bounded the ball following a MACU made basket.
The closest MACU got to Warren Wilson in the second half was following a made basket by Fletcher to trim the deficit to 61-53 with less than six minutes remaining in the game.
Totten led MACU with 21 points, three assists, two steals and three rebounds, Fletcher posted 16 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Malik Galloway scored 12 points with eight rebounds and two blocks, Jajour Lambert posted nine points, four steals, five assists and four rebounds, Tim Aydlett posted six points and a rebound, while Leander Williams scored two points, with an assist and a rebound for MACU.
Davis led Warren Wilson with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists, Ledbetter followed with 13 points, two steals, three assists and three rebounds off the bench.
Off the bench, Bailey finished with 12 points, on 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line and added a steal and three rebounds.
DeMarco Jackson scored 11 points with five assists, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Warren Wilson finished the game shooting 44.6% (25-of-56) from the field, 7-of-18 (38.9%) from behind the 3-point line and 20-of-26 (76.9%) from the free-throw line in the win.
MACU shot 37.5% (24-of-64) from the field, 9-of-26 (34.6%) from the 3-point line and 9-of-13 (69.2%) from the free-throw line.
ALL-CONFERENCE: MACU had several players honored for their production during New South Athletic Conference regular season games.
Following the end of the tournament, MACU’s Kevin Fletcher was named the NSAC Player of the Year and first team all-conference selection.
Fletcher was joined on the first team by MACU’s Jajour Lambert, Warren Wilson’s Jeremiah Daye, Blue Lights College’s Kenny Anderson and Jeremiah Baker.
MACU’s Malik Galloway was named to the all-conference second team and was joined by Warren Wilson’s Brent Davis and DeMarco Jackson along with Carolina Christian’s Jonathan Cunningham and Blue Lights College’s Chris Koger.
MACU head coach Allan Harris was named NSAC Coach of the Year.
NSAC director and Blue Lights College athletic director Mike Davis thanked MACU and Warren Wilson for joining the league during the 2020-21 season and described the league was struggling at the time they joined.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MACU and Warren Wilson were members of the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference with Apprentice School, Clinton College and Johnson & Wales University at Charlotte.
The season ends for MACU with its best overall and conference winning percentage in the program’s history.
MACU had a 5-0 regular season record against NSAC teams.