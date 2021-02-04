The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team defeated Blue Lights College 89-69 Tuesday on the road.
MACU (5-0) has won its first five games to start a season for the first time in program history.
The Mustangs return to play Saturday inside Chesson Gym for a home game against Christendom College.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Barton 63, Chowan 38: The Chowan women's basketball team struggled from the floor in a loss to the top-ranked Barton in Conference Carolinas action on Tuesday evening at Barton College in Wilson.
Brianna Copeland paced the Hawks with nine points. Monique Jones recorded eight points and 13 rebounds.
Kyani Moore tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
Chowan went 17-71 (23.9%) from the floor and had 11 shots blocked.
ODU TENNIS
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Old Dominion men's tennis team (0-5) fell to Virginia Tech (1-1) by a 4-3 score on Tuesday afternoon at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
The Monarchs struck first after securing the doubles point with wins from Jannik Giesse/Younes Lalami (6-4) and No. 25 Luca Maldoner/Nicola Vidal (6-4).
Maldoner extended ODU’s lead to 2-0 after cruising to a 6-4, 6-0 straight set victory in No. 1 singles; however, VT would score four unanswered team points to secure the win. Tomislav Podvinski picked up a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory in No. 2 singles to make the final score 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon in Blacksburg.
“I am super proud of the guys with how they responded after a tough match yesterday,” said ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. “We played the best match of the road trip at the end and had Virginia Tech on its heels. Losing 4-3 is always tough, but the progress was impressive today. We won two out of three doubles points this road trip, so we feel like we are definitely going in the right direction there.”
In Virginia Tech’s season opener, the Hokies fell to No. 2 nationally ranked North Carolina by a 4-3 score.
Rescheduled match: The Old Dominion women's tennis match originally scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 21 at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.