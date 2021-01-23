The Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball team is set to return to play today with a home game against Blue Lights College.
The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. inside Chesson Gym.
MACU (3-0) last played Nov. 17, 2020 against Regent University.
A game-winning basket by freshman guard Tim Aydlett gave the Mustangs a 64-63 victory.
Since the victory, MACU has had multiple games postponed.
During the three games in November, the Mustangs were led in scoring by senior guard Kevin Fletcher and his 23.3 points per game.
Malik Galloway led MACU in rebounds (8.7 rebounds per game) and was second on the team in scoring (12 points per game).
Blue Lights (0-1), located in Apex, lost its only game of the season to Tidewater Prep Jan. 16 in Chesapeake, Virginia.
ODU TENNIS
CHAPEL HILL — In the season opener, the Old Dominion women’s tennis team (0-1) fell to Ole Miss (1-0) by a 4-2 score on Friday morning at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center on the campus of North Carolina, as part of the 2021 ITA Kickoff Weekend.
“I think we can hold our heads high after competing like we did today,” said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. “I thought Ole Miss is a very good team, so it is a very difficult first match of the year, but I think we learned a lot from it and we know what we need to do moving forward. Great job from Yulia and Alesya picking up a top 25 doubles win. Everyone battled for us, but we will have to be better tomorrow than we were today.”
The Monarchs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after claiming the doubles point, in which ODU’s No. 8 nationally ranked tandem Yulia Starodubtseva/Alesya Yakubovich downed the Rebels No. 24 ranked duo 7-6 (10-8). Also winning in doubles for Old Dominion were Holly Hutchinson/Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (6-3).
In No. 5 singles, ODU’s Sasnouskaya picked up a straight set win over Alexa Bortles (6-4, 6-3).
CHOWAN SWIMMING
Amidst the turbulence of the COVID pandemic, collegiate swimmers and divers showed impressive academic resilience. More than 450 institutions were named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-America team for grades posted for the Fall 2020 semester.
For the sixth time, Chowan Women’s Swimming earned CSCAA Scholar All-American honors. The Hawks join Barton, Emmanuel, King, and Lees-McRae in the Conference Carolinas making the list.
Swimmers and divers showed remarkable resilience in the classroom this semester, all during a global pandemic upending much of their academic and athletic schedules.
