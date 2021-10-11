The Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs secured their first win of the season in men’s soccer with a 2-1 result against Paul D. Camp Community College Sunday at MACU.
According to statistics by MACU, MACU’s Torrey Jordan scored a goal and teammate Jonathan Bermudez added a goal and an assist in the win.
Bermudez, a product of John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, scored the game winning goal in the second half in the 55th minute.
MACU goalkeeper Jacob Colon, also a former student at Holmes High School, made 11 saves on 12 shots on goal in the victory.
Paul D. Camp took a 1-0 lead three minutes into the match. Jordan scored in the 23rd minute to tie the match 1-1.
Up next, the Mustangs (1-7-1) are scheduled to play in Virginia against Regent University on Saturday, Oct. 16.
FOOTBALL
MURFREESBORO — In a top-25 matchup in NCAA Division II the Chowan University football team came up short against visiting Bowie State in a CIAA North Division clash on a rainy Saturday afternoon by a score of 14-3 at Garrison Stadium.
The No. 24 ranked Chowan defense held No. 14 ranked Bowie State to 112 yards of total offense while racking up five sacks. The Hawks defense set the single-season record for sacks with 28.0 on the season.
Basilio Fernandez led the Hawks with 13 total tackles. Rafiq Abdul-Wahid posted eight tackles with 1.5 sacks. Gilberto Ortiz added eight tackles, three TFLs and a sack.
Imeek Watkins led the Hawks with four catches for 55 yards and 23 yards rushing. Tyrek McNeil added 41 yards on the ground.
Both quarterbacks posted 50% completions for less than 70 yards each.
The Hawks had two fumbles and 11 penalties.
The Hawks defense forced a punt on the opening drive as Rafiq Abdul-Wahid registered a sack on third down.
Bryce Witt started the drive with a seven yard rush. Laurence King added a 17 yard rush to put the Hawks close to the redzone. Jude McAtamney connected from 40 yards out to put the Hawks up 3-0.
Once again, the Chowan defense held strong picking up another sack, this time by Montre Moore and Gilberto Ortiz to force a punt.
The swarming Bowie State defense would post a strip sack and return the fumble for a 33 yard touchdown to take the lead 7-3.
On the next drive, Bryce Witt connected with Imeek Watkins for a first down reception and moved the ball to the other side of the field on a roughing the passer flag. Witt found Watkins again for 23 yards before the drive stalled.
Bowie State would be forced to punt as Gilberto Ortiz and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid teamed up for a sack.
The Hawks would move the ball on their next drive as Imeek Watkins rushed for 23 yards and added 13 yards on a penalty to move the ball into the redzone. A holding call and false start moved the Hawks backwards forcing a field goal attempt. Jude McAtamney missed from 40 yards out to the right but was given a second chance after a penalty. McAtamney put the ball through the uprights but was called no good.
The Hawks would move the ball down the field on the opening drive of the half but would turn the ball over on a fumble.
The defense would hold strong to force a punt that would trickle down to the Chowan 11. Both teams had to punt on their following drives.
Bowie State was aided on a pair of personal foul penalties by the Hawks to put the Bulldogs in the redzone. The Bulldogs added an insurance touchdown with 4:47 remaining, 14-3.
Bryce Witt connected with Imeek Watkins for a touchdown before a pair of sacks ended the drive.
Chowan will look to bounce back as the Hawks take on Virginia Union in a CIAA Northern Division contest on Saturday, October 16. The Hawks will celebrate Homecoming with kick-off slated for 1 p.m.
Virginia State 35, Elizabeth City State 7
The Vikings (2-4, 2-1 CIAA) lost to the Trojans (2-3, 2-1 CIAA) in a CIAA Northern Division game Saturday inside Rogers Stadium at Virginia State University in Ettrick, Virginia.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, ECSU tied the game on a Kevin Caldwell 9-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Saunders.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
Virginia State outscored ECSU 28-0 during the final two quarters of the game.
ECSU returns to play Saturday, Oct. 16 at Lincoln (Pa.) for another CIAA Northern Division game.